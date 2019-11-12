Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After an 0-2 weekend in Iowa, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team arrived home to start prepping for game No. 3
That game will be held today when the Cardinals host Leech Lake in a 7 p.m., non-conference contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto liked the way his team played in their opening games of the season, but there were some things that needed to be corrected during practice.
“When we looked at the film of both games, and we liked what we saw in spots,” Ciochetto said. “I didn’t like how we finished against Ellsworth, and that’s something we have to take care of.”
The Cardinals had a lead in that game with about one minute to play, but the game slipped away from them.
“We need to be able to close out games like that,” Ciochetto said. “We took it as a learning experience. It was the first time these guys had played together, and we’re excited about what the future holds.
“We have to take Leech Lake and play sound, fundamental defense, run our offense and make sure we box out. If we do that, we should be OK.”
When Ciochetto talks about closing out games, he means one thing in particular.
“It’s about staying out of foul trouble,” Ciochetto said. “That did hurt us. We lost our tallest kid in the game, and they took advantage of that. We have to move our feet a little more on defense.
“It’s not the end of the game where we’re fouling out, it’s the entire game. We have to keep moving our feet. It’s good that we’re more aggressive than less aggressive, but we have to make sure we can rein that in a little bit.”
Offensively, the key for Hibbing is moving the ball around.
“As long as we keep doing that, we get open shots,” Ciochetto said. “When we struggle we don’t run our offense. We don’t pass the ball, we don’t cut. When we do that, we’re stagnant.
“We’re playing a one-on-one game, which unless you have a Division I or Division II player on your team, that’s elite, that’s a problem. We have to work together as a team to get open shots. When we do that, we’ve shown we can get a lot of open shots.”
Ciochetto expects to see Leech Lake come out in a strong man-to-man defense.
“They play sound, fundamental defense,” Ciochetto said. “They’re a good team. They have good, sound, fundamental players. Being a Tribal College, they do have three-year players, so they have older players that know how to play basketball.
“Their coach is a good coach. He teaches them what he wants them to do, and they execute it for him.”
Defensively, Ciochetto said his team needs to take away straight-line drives.
“They killed us on that last year,” Ciochetto said. “We’re a much better team defensively this year. We have to move our feet, and make them work for their shots. They will hit some on us because they’re good shooters.
“We can’t give them any easy ones.”
Ciochetto did say that it will be nice to play that first game at home.
“The guys are looking forward to it,” Ciochetto said. “We had them in the schools Monday because they had a day off from school. We’ve invited all of the kids and the entire town, for free, to fill the gym.
“We’re hoping we get a lot of fans. The idea is that they will see the exciting brand of basketball we play, and they will come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.