Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Last year, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team beat Northland in the Region XIII Tournament to advance to Nationals.
The two teams haven’t met yet during the 2019-20 season, but that will be rectified today when the Cardinals travel to Thief River Falls for a 5:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division rematch on the Pioneers’ home court.
Hibbing is 2-1 in the division, coming off an impressive win over Lake Superior, but the Cardinals will be without Kaylyn Bowen, who is currently out with an injury.
“We’ve been getting better the past few games,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We were on a downward streak, but I’ve seen some good things. We had a good team win over Lake Superior.
“We’re still working on good ball movement and trying to perfect a few things.”
When Hibbing has the ball, the key offensively will be recognizing what kind of defense the Pioneers are playing, then react accordingly.
“They run a lot of different zone defenses, then the switch to man sometimes,” Palmer said. “They run a press, and they’re good at it. We have to be able to read that, so we, especially when they’re in a zone, to be able to look for those gaps.”
Defensively, Palmer said that Northland is using the post game more this season with Karly Mekash manning the post position. She’s leading the conference in scoring.
“We’re looking to defend the lane,” Palmer said. “Everything she shoots is pretty much two- to four-feet from the basket. We have to defend that first, and make them shoot from the outside. They still shoot from the outside, and hopefully, it’s not a good night for there.
“They’re very fundamental, very disciplined. It’s passing up a good shot to get a better shot that’s closer to the basket. They drive, pass, screen, roll, things like that.”
With the Pioneers being one of the top teams in the division, a win would certainly be a feather in Hibbing’s cap.
“We’re looking to be disciplined for all 40 minutes,” Palmer said. “We know going into it that Northland has been running the same thing for many years. They have a lot of sophomores coming back that understand the game from last year.
“They understand how Shannon (Nelson) coaches them. For us, if we make a mistake for a minute or two during the game, they will capitalize on it. We need to be prepared to be discipline for 40 minutes of basketball instead of here and there.”
