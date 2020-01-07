Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Last year at semester break, Hibbing Community College men’s basketball coach Paul Ciochetto lost a few players to grades.
That depleted the Cardinals’ lineup, and even though they competed in the MCAC Northern Division, wins were hard to come by.
This year, Ciochetto has full team intact as Hibbing prepares to open the second half of the season, beginning today with a 7:30 p.m., division contest against Lake Superior at the College of St. Scholastica.
Hibbing is 1-1 in the division having lost to Rainy River, but the Cardinals took a forfeit win over Fond du Lac, but Ciochetto was happy to see that his full team came back intact for the second half of the year.
“The biggest win we had was everybody coming back,” Ciochetto said. “That hasn’t happened in well over 10 years. That’s a big win for us. We don’t have to start from scratch. We don’t have to scramble lineups.
“We can pick up where we left off, and increase it against Lake Superior.”
Ciochetto believes the Cyclones are back intact as well, but the Cardinals do own a win over Lake Superior in a non-conference game in December.
In that game, the Cyclones jumped out to a double-digit lead, but the Cardinals rallied back to win.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Ciochetto said. “We got down big. We were stressing defense there, and they weren’t playing very good defense. They know that now. Lake Superior has been playing well.”
The Cyclones, according to Ciochetto, beat Itasca just before the break, so he’s expecting to see a much-improved team this time around.
“That was a big win for them,” Ciochetto said. “We’ll probably see a lot of 2-3 zone, but I still think we’ll see some man-to-man because we did handle their zone well. We’ll see a mix of things.
“Offensively, they’ve got some good guards that are quick and can get to the bucket. We have to keep them in front of us.”
Hibbing has to avoid getting down by double figures to start this game.
That will be about the kind of defense the Cardinals play.
“That hurt us big time,” Ciochetto said. “They were scoring some buckets, and we weren’t scoring. We came out flat. That hasn’t been as big of a problem for us lately, so I’m hoping that will carry over.
“You never know when you come off of 10-plus days off what will happen. For some of these guys, they had travel issues, so this was their first practice (on Tuesday). That’s tough. Overall, they’re excited to be here. This is a team that’s getting close.”
Which means they’re playing for each other and not individually.
“You can see the switch happening,” Ciochetto said.
With the one loss in the division, Hibbing has to be careful to not fall too far behind the conference leaders.
“We’ve been stressing that,” Ciochetto said. “They know what we have to do to win. We went over our schedule because you can say the next game, the next one matter, but everybody has the internet. Everybody can see the schedule.
“We have to take care of our home games, then make some noise on the road. If we do that, we’ll have a good chance to make the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.