HIBBING — With fall semester in the rearview mirror, how will Hibbing Community College women’s basketball coach Kasey Palmer keep her team focused?
Simply put, it’s MCAC Northern Division time so now all games matter.
That will be the case today when the Cardinals travel to International Falls to take on Rainy River in one of those northern-division encounters, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
From here on out, a playoff berth will be on the line each and every time Hibbing steps out on the court.
“Every day that we’ve come to practice, it’s counting down the days until the conference starts,” Palmer said. “None of the games before hand matter, so we had to drill it into their heads that this is conference time.
“These are the games that matter. These are the ones that count. From here on out, we have to go in with the mindset that we need to win these games if we want to get into post-season play.”
The Voyageurs were a team that gave Hibbing problems last year, actually winning in overtime on their home court, so Palmer knows it won’t be an easy task to beat them.
“We’ve gone over a few things,” Palmer said. “Looking at Rainy River’s statistics and watching film, they use different defenses. They run a 2-3 zone or man-to-man, so we’ve gone over offenses for both of them, so we’re prepared for that.
“They have one girls who rebounds big, so we’ve been working on boxing out. We want to play our game, which seems to be working for us. We’ll stay with the fastbreak and switching up our defenses, so the other team aren’t prepared for that.”
What kind of advantage do the Cardinals have over Rainy River?
“We have a little bit deeper bench,” Palmer said. “It looks like they only have seven girls that play. We have 10. We’ll look to pressure the ball quite a bit, and we’ll keep mixing up our defenses.
“Hopefully, we can keep our offense rolling.”
Alexis Desjarlait has been an offensive force for Hibbing this season. She’s coming off of a game of 34 points against Gogebic. She earned National honors with her production last week.
“She’s been a big key this year,” Palmer said. “I’m hoping she can roll that over and put up some big numbers for us this week, too.”
Desjarlait will draw some attention from Rainy River’s defense, so it will be important for the rest of the team to step up if Desjarlait can’t find her rhythm.
“They all can score,” Palmer said. “Kaylyn (Bowen) is quick. She’s good with both the left and right hand, and she rebounds quite a bit. Bailey (Roscoe) shoots from the outside well. If they do run a zone, between her and Madeline (Mann) to knock down some threes.
“Klaryssa (Whelan) is solid all the way around.. She understands the game. She brings a lot of knowledge to the game.”
Palmer is hoping her defensive switches can keep the Voyageurs off guard.
“That seems to have worked for us in the past,” Palmer said. “We go between zone and man-to-man, pressing occasionally and staying on them and pressuring the ball. That’s how we get a lot of fastbreak layups.”
