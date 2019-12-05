Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After playing Itasca tough, but losing, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball teams sees brighter days ahead.
That’s because the Cardinals were competitive with an undefeated team from the MCAC Northern Division.
Now, Hibbing must put a complete game together and it can start today when the Cardinals take on Anoka-Ramsey in a 7:30 p.m., MCAC non-conference contest in Coon Rapids.
Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto liked the way his team played against Vikings. It was a matter of finishing.
“We have to put complete games together,” Ciochetto said. “Most of the teams we’ve played have been Nationally ranked, and the guys understand that. We play a tough schedule, and hopefully, that will serve us well.”
That tough schedule continues with the Rams and Blue Devils.
“This first game is going to be interesting,” Ciochetto said. “I’ve seen them a couple of different things, playing zone and man-to-man defense. It’ll be interesting to see what they do against us.
“They’re an athletic team, with a deep bench. They have a little height, too. We’ll have to bring everything to the table.”
Hibbing always works against man-to-man defense, but in the past few days, Ciochetto has had his team work against zones.
“If it’s man-to-man, we’re ready for that,” Ciochetto said. “Offensively, it’s going to be identifying what they’re doing. We don’t change our offense, it’s just the identification of the defense.
“Defensively, it’s keeping our guys in front of us. The basic stuff we have to do. If we do that, we’ll be OK.”
It doesn’t get any easier against Riverland, which beat the Cardinals in Hibbing 95-78 on Nov. 15.
“They’re getting National votes,” Ciochetto said “I liked some of the things we did against them, but we let it slip away. That’s why we have to put a full game together. We have to realize how we get those leads, and keep it going.
“It’s understanding their roles and not trying to do too much individually. That’s when we lose those lead. We have it, then it gets away from us. We’re learning each other as a team, and the guys are buying in. They understand we’re playing tough teams, but they’re not happy with the record They want to finish the season strong.”
The Blue Devils do have a couple of players Ciochetto is concerned about, so they defensive scheme will be set up to try to contain those two players.
“They’re the guys that hurt us the last time,” Ciochetto said. “We have to rebound better, we have to finish better and when we get the opportunities on the fastbreak, we have to take advantage of it. We have to stop their fastbreak.”
If possible, the Cardinals would like to make a statement this weekend.
“We have back-to-back games,” Ciochetto said. “I want to see how we respond and bounce back. The guys are excited to get on the bus and show the conference what we’re capable of doing.”
