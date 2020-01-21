Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After playing a good game Saturday against Itasca, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team has a 4-2 record in the division.
The Cardinals will have to continue that good play and step it up a notch today when Mesabi Range comes to town for a 5:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
It’s the last week of the first half of conference play, and Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer is hoping her team can end it on a high note.
“We want to come out strong and win both games,” Palmer said. “It helps that today’s game is a home game. We play well at home. We haven’t lost at home (knock on wood).
“We take a little bit more pride on our home court than we do on the road. We hope to use that to our advantage, and hopefully, pick up another win.”
Palmer has been through the wars against the Lady Norse playing here in Hibbing, so she knows exactly what this game means in terms of its importance.
“Right now, we’re all close, Central Lakes, us and Mesabi going into this week,” Palmer said. “They’re right below us in the standings, so we definitely need to win. We need these two wins heading into the second half of play.”
Palmer is always aware of what to expect out of Mesabi Range.
“They play a little bit of a zone, and they’ve got one tall girl (Haley Hanson),” Palmer said. “They also have Mia Overbye, who played for Mountain Iron-Buhl, so she’ll be fundamentally sound.
“Those are the main two, and who we will focus on. We have to be able to defend them. If we do that, we should be able to take care of the rest.”
Hibbing will go into the game with one thing on its mind — playing pressure man-to-man defense.
“We want to pressure the ball, and hopefully, get a few fastbreaks and use our speed,” Palmer said. “We have a few more players on our bench, and we’ve been running quite a bit. We have to capitalize on that.”
On Monday, Palmer started her practice with some tough man-to-man drills with every intention of using that against the Lady Norse.
“We’ve been drilling them quite a bit,” Palmer said. “In every game we’re in, we do our best when we play man-to-man defense, especially with teams that have good shooters, we can’t rely on a zone.
“We get too lazy and relaxed in a zone, so we have to go with our man-to-man, especially if we want to push the ball. We get quite a few steals going man-to-man, pressuring the ball.”
Palmer did say that she will be relying on Shayler Lislegard to play that in-your-face defense.
“I told her that she’s going to play quite a few minutes because we’re looking to pressure the ball,” Palmer said. “Shayler plays good defense. She’s quick and gets quite a few steals.
“As long as she’s pressuring the ball, we should be able to give their ball handlers a little bit of trouble.
