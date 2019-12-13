Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If there’s one lesson the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team should have learned in their game with Lake Superior, it’s play a full 40 minutes.
For 20 minutes, the Cardinals controlled play and had an 11-point lead at the half.
The second half was a different matter
Hibbing didn’t come out focused, and the Ice Hawk took advantage of that, whittling that lead down to two late in the fourth quarter.
But free throws by Klaryssa Whelan and Bailey Roscoe rescued the Cardinals as they took a 67-61 victory over Lake Superior in a MCAC non-conference contest Friday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
There’s no doubt that Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer liked that first half.
“We played decently,” Palmer said. “We came out and executed the things we needed to do. We pushed the ball as much as we could. We were rebounding. We shot well. It showed.
“We were up by 11 at the half.”
The Ice Hawks started the game with a 3-pointer by Bailey Wheeler than it was all Cardinals, who went on a 12-0 run to lead 12-3.
Lake Superior would go on to hit two more 3-pointers, but Hibbing led 18-11 after one.
The Ice Hawks came out and hit five-quick points to cut the deficit to two, 18-16, but Hibbing went on a 17-7 run to extend the lead to 12, 35-23.
The Cardinals would outscore Lake Superior 6-4 in the final minutes of the quarter to lead 41-27 at the half.
It turned around completely in the third quarter.
Hibbing came out anything but focused in the third quarter as the Ice Hawks went on a 10-0 run to make it 41-37.
“They played relaxed,” Palmer said. “We let Lake Superior run the show. We were always two steps behind them. We didn’t rebound well, and we didn’t shoot well either.”
How bad did it get?
The Cardinals didn’t get their first points until the 5:03 mark, and they didn’t get their first basket until 4:25, but they would extend the lead to 10, 49-39 with under three minutes to play.
The third quarter ended with Hibbing leading 56-47.
“They understood what we needed to do, but by the time we got onto the floor, it was in their heads that they were already up by 11, and it was going to be a rollover,” Palmer said.
The fourth quarter got worse for Hibbing.
The Ice Hawks went on a 12-6 run to make it 63-59, then with 2:30 to play, Lake Superior got another basket to make it 63-61.
“I went into halftime know that this isn’t a team we’re not going to roll over,” Palmer said. “They would come back. They would make adjustments, and we didn’t adjust to their adjustments well.”
The Cardinals got a couple defensive stops late in the game, then Whelan and Roscoe hit those free throws to give Hibbing that six-point lead with just seven seconds to play.
The clock ran out and the Cardinals had their fourth win of the season.
“I think we were scared for a little bit, and we got timid,” Palmer said. “When it came down to crunch time, we went through our game plan, trying to work the ball around and run the clock off.
“We didn’t want to shoot the ball as quickly as possible.”
Alexis Desjarlait had 24 points to pace Hibbing. Roscoe finished with 15, and Kaylyn Bowen had 10.
“I hope we learned that we can’t go easy in the second half,” Palmer said. “We have to play a full 40 minutes, and we need to rebound.”
Taylor McIntosh and Sophie Eliasen both had 14 points for Lake Superior. Bailey Wheeler had 12.
LS 11 16 20 15 — 61
HCC 18 23 15 11 — 67
Lake Superior: Sierra Giffrow 6, Mindy Campbell 3, Sophie Eliasen 14, Taylor McIntosh 14, Bailey Wheeler 12, Carly Hansen 6, Mila Marple 6.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 3, Kaylyn Bowen 10, Bailey Roscoe 15, Madeline Mann 5, Alexis Desjarlait 24, Athena Dunham 2, Amaiyah Robinson 2, Klaryssa Whelan 6.
Total Fouls: Lake Superior 17; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: Desjarlait; Free Throws: Lake Superior 4-8; Hibbing 13-20; 3-pointers: Giffrow 2, Eliasen 3, Wheeler 2, Roscoe, Mann, Desjarlait 3, Whelan.
Boys Basketball
Nashwuak-Keewatin 102
Bigfork 48
BIGFORK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball team defeated Bigfork 102-48 in a game Friday night in Nashwuak.
The Spartans got out in front with a big lead finishing the first up 57-24, and they continued their stifling play in the second half finishing with the 54-point victory.
The Spartans were led by junior forward Jeff Lorenz with 24 points. Following Lorenz was Jack Lorenz and Brent Keranen who both tallied 17 points. Keegan Warmuth scored 13 points.
BF 24 24 — 48
NK 57 45 — 102
Bigfork: Ben Hienle 5, Jackson Lovdahl 5, Austin Johnson 1, Jared Lovdahl 12, Liam Prato 21, Jhace Pearson 3, Sean Torgrimsom 1
Nashwuak-Keewatin: Gaige Waldogel 7, Spencer Engel 4, Daniel Clusaiu 5, Jager Nash 9, Jeff Lorenz 24, Keegan Warmuth 13, Damon Gangl 3; Tavian Hallmark 1, Jack Lorenz 17, Brent Keranen 17
Total Fouls: Bigfork 14 ; Nashwauk-Keewatin 17; Fouled Out: Gaige Waldogel, James Rauzi; Free Throws: Bigfork 13-18; Nashwuak-Keewatin 10-16; 3-pointer: Waldogel 1, D. Clusiau 1, Nash 1, Jeff Lorenz 1, Gangl 1, Jack Lorenz 1, Hienle 1, Jackson Lovdahl
