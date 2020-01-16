Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team only scored 18 points in the second half in a loss to Northland Community College Wednesday.
The Cardinals got away from running their systems, shooting the ball too quickly and not working it around for a good shot.
That will have to change today when Hibbing goes on the road to take on Vermilion in a 7:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest in Ely, then Saturday, the Cardinals play host to Itasca, beginning at 3 p.m.
Hibbing is now 2-2 in the Northern Division, but the Cardinals had a chance to steal a win against the Pioneers. They didn’t take advantage of the situation.
“That (the 18 points) was crazy,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “We shot horribly. We went ice cold. We have to remember why we’re getting leads, then stick to it and break from that mode.
“We reverted out of our offense. The guys were doing too much. They have to understand that the film doesn’t lie. When we run our offense, we do well, and when we don’t, we don’t do well.”
As for the Ironmen, they have a new coach this season as Paul McDonald retired at the end of last season.
Vermilion, according to Ciochetto, feels the Ironmen are just as athletic as they have been in the past.
“They’ve had some decent wins early, but they lost to Central Lakes, which is a good team,” Ciochetto said. “From what I’ve seen on film, they’re athletic. They have one tall guy, but they run up-and-down the floor. It’s a similar style to Paul’s. We have to be ready, and we have to be able to guard.
“When we work together as a team, we’re good defenders. We have to keep people in front of. Our press has been working when we execute it the way we want to. As long as we keep doing that, I’ll be happy.”
Offensively, the Cardinals have to get back to distributing the ball, working it inside out, then take the best shot available.
“We have to run our stiff,” Ciochetto said. “They’re a man-to-man team. We know how to attack that. We have to put pressure on them. They’re aggressive, so we have to find the open shooters and get our shots.
“We have the athletes to run with them. We like to push the tempo ourselves, but we’re not afraid to play a half-court game. We can do that as well.”
The Vikings are a team that the Cardinals have faced before, so Ciochetto knows more about them.
“They have a little bit different lineup,” Ciochetto said. “Most of their main guys are back, and they’re playing well. They’re a team likes to move. We have to match that intensity and technique.
“It’s keeping them out of the middle, make them take shots quickly early in the shot clock, then hit the boards hard. They don’t have as much height as Vermilion, but they’re a bunch of athletes. We have to identify their shooters and make the other guys beat us.”
Coming out of this weekend 2-0 is Ciochetto’s goal, but to do that, Hibbing must play a complete game.
“If we can do that, win or lose, I’ll be happy,” Ciochetto said. “We have to stop our lapses on offense and defense, if we have somebody with a hot hand, we have to feed them, whoever it is.”
