Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball had one week to digest their loss to Mesabi Range last week, so Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer is hoping her team is over the defeat.
Hibbing has to put that loss in the rearview mirror as it gets back to MCAC Northern Division play today when the Cardinals travel to Ely to take on Vermilion, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
It was a devastating loss for Hibbing, which had a 2-0 lead before watching the Lady Norse win three-straight games to take the match.
The Cardinals were a little down in the dumps following that loss.
“Last week, it was definitely hurtful,” Palmer said. “We were all a little bit down, so practice was not as upbeat as it has been. We looked at everything this week, and we understand what is on the line.
“We got back to getting back after it. We’ll try to get more wins.”
The Cardinals are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, so there was no reason to get too down about that loss.
“A win over Vermilion is always nice,” Palmer said. “We have a couple of key wins we need to go out and get this week to guarantee our standings in the regionals. It starts with today.”
The last time Hibbing took on the Voyageurs, Vermilion hadn’t won yet. This time, the Voyageurs have picked up at least one win, so the pressure of taking on a winless team is also in the rearview mirror.
“We know they have two big hitters, an outside and middle that are both good,” Palmer said. “Our key will be to shut them down, then play our game for the rest of it.”
The Cardinals have already done that to the Voyageurs, winning a 3-0 match earlier in the season.
Hibbing must take what worked in that match into this one.
“We’ll go with consistent serving and keep attacking them,” Palmer said. “Their defense isn’t necessarily the greatest, so we should be able to keep attacking. That should be able to get us that “W.”
The Cardinals are 5-3 in the division, as are Northland and Itasca, so this would be an important victory to get.
“We all know what’s on the line,” Palmer said. “We need to get this win to get ahead of Northland because looking at the MCAC website, we’re technically fifth. They play Central Lakes, so we’re hoping if we can get a win, we can jump ahead of them by one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.