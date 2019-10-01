Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With a 5-2 record in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College volleyball is sitting in third place.
The Cardinals can move up a spot today when they take on Mesabi Range, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in a MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Lady Norse are the top team in the division, at the moment, so a victory by Hibbing would solidify a spot in the standings.
To do that, Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer has been prepping her team to slow down Isabella Mattila, along with going on the attack to keep Mesabi Range off guard.
“Offensively, we’re working on different strategies as to how we can attack them,” Palmer said. “We’ve watched film on their defense trying to pick apart their holes. Defensively, we’ll adjust that a little bit for Mattila, who had 31 kills on us.
“We’ll try to decrease that a little bit, which will help us out.”
That contest went to five games at the William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
At 1-1, Hibbing had a 10-point lead in set three, but the Lady Norse rallied to win that set. The Cardinals also had a lead in set five, but again, Mesabi Range rallied for the game, set and match.
Palmer knows it won’t take much to get her team pumped up for the match.
“Just playing Mesabi itself brings a different type of excitement,” Palmer said. “They’re our rivals, so we’re always talkative and excited to play that game. We’re hoping to take that into it.”
Palmer only has one player who knows about the rivialy, Kylah Lind. Palmer has been getting her other players up to speed about the matchup between the two teams.
“We talk about how Mesabi is No. 1, and that amps it alone,” Palmer said. “No. 2, they’re only 20 minutes away, so we fight for the same recruits. Basketball is a bit more chippy when we play Mesabi.
“Me, as a coach, I always tell stories about the games that I’ve played or what’s happened in the past to edge that on a little bit.”
Taking on the No. 1 team in the league should be incentive enough for Hibbing to get fired up for the match.
“We don’t have too much to lose, but they could lose their No. 1 spot if they lose,” Palmer said. “There’s a little bit on the line for that.”
Getting a win would move Hibbing one-game closer to Mesabi Range.
“If we win a lot of our games in the second half, that could put us in the one-spot,” Palmer said. “Now, we’re sitting at the three, and if we lose, we could drop to the four. If we win, we could move up to the two.”
With all of that said, Palmer believes this team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re going in prepared,” Palmer said. “All of our practices this week has been designated for what we can bring into the game today, whether it’s offense or defense. We haven’t done any drills for fun.
“Everything is revolving around Mesabi at this point. I think we’re set to go.”
