HIBBING — In March, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team traveled to Pennsylvania and took part in the NJCAA National Tournament.
The Cardinals finished fifth at that tournament, falling in the quarterfinals, then winning their last two games.
Eight months later, a lot has changed since that experience.
Only four players return from that team, and a new coach is at the helm of the program as Hibbing gets set to open the 2019-20 season next Friday, in Cardinal Gymnasium against Riverland.
Kasey Palmer is now leading the Cardinals, and she’s looking forward to the beginning of the season. She knows she has some big shoes to fill after former coach Kate Brau stepped down after the completion of last season.
“It’s a little nerve racking after having them go to the Nationals last year,” Palmer said. “We have a target on our back, but it’s exciting. I have a great group of girls. Practice is fun and entertaining.
“We work hard, but the girls have fun. They’re laughing the whole time. Our sophomores, they have their goals. They want to do as well as last year, or at least come close, so they’re pushing the freshmen.”
Those four sophomores include, Klaryssa Whalen, Alexis Desjarlait, Savannah Deragon and Madeline Mann.
“Lexi will be a big part of our offense,” Palmer said. “She can play any position we ask her to play, Klaryssa is our big man on the inside. She has the height, but it helps that she can shoot from the outside, too.
Savannah and Madeline, we’ll use their speed, and we’ll play all 10 of our players, so we can get everyone up the floor quickly.”
The freshmen class consists of Shayler Lislegard, Amaiyah Robinson, Paige Romberg, Bailey Roscoe, Athena Dunham and Kaylyn Bowen.
“We have a lot of basketball experience there,” Palmer said. “Kaylyn, we’ll use her athleticism and speed. Both Bailey and Shayler handle the ball well. Paige will be our main shooter. She’s a spot-up, 3-point shooter.
“We can use Amaiyah’s size on the inside, and Athena will be our workhorse. She’ll do whatever we ask of her. She can bring the ball up the floor, or she will work hard on the inside.”
As Palmer said before, she wants to use all 10 players to keep her rotations fresh. That will be vital to run her offense.
“We’re hoping to do a lot of fast breaking, pushing the ball up the floor and using our speed,”” Palmer said. “We have the numbers to get up the floor quickly for layups. Otherwise, we’ll run a motion offense.
“I know we can shoot. We’ve been focusing on a lot of layups and two-point shots, but that 3-pointer will come in handy. We should be able to shoot from the outside. We should be able to knock down our shots. We have enough shooters to out-shoot a zone.”
Defensively, Palmer will use a variety of defenses, but man-to-man will be a big portion of it.
“Defense is the most important part of the game,” she said. “We’ll look to press quite a bit, then get into a transition offense. We don’t want any big post players to get set up. We want to force turnovers with a quick-pressure defense.
“With Kaylyn, Bailey and Shayler, they’re quick. Alexis sees the court well, and she has a knowledge of the game. We have to utilize the four of them to put on that pressure and steal some passes.”
As far as the MCAC Northern Division goes, Northland received eight first-place votes, with Hibbing garnering one in the coaches poll. Rainy River is projected third, followed by Central Lakes, Lake Superior College, Mesabi Range, Itasca, Vermilion and Fond du Lac.
Palmer isn’t the only rookie coach this season. Nicki Kosik takes over at Vermilion and Amber Smith is at Itasca. Second-year coaches include, Brian Voigt of Central Lakes, Brad Matuszak of Mesabi Range, Robert Smith at Fond du Lac and Adam Johnson at Lake Superior College.
Dieter Humbert is in his 27th season at Rainy River. Shannon Nelson has been at Northland for 10 seasons.
It won’t be easy for the Cardinals to repeat as Region XIII champions.
“We have to come in and work hard throughout the entire year,” Palmer said. “We have to do the little things like passing, rebounding and defense. If we do the little things right and focus on every possession, things should go our way.”
