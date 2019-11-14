Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team will finally get to taste some live action today when the Cardinals host Riverland in a 5:30 p.m., contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer has put her team through some scrimmages, but otherwise, it’s been all about the process at practice.
“We’ve gone through a lot of press, press break and few shooting drills, but mainly, just making sure all of the girls can play together,” Palmer said. “They have to know every spot because we don’t have any big girls.
“Everybody will play a little bit of everything. We’ve had some time to do that.”
The progression has been good.
“This last week, we buckled down and got prepared,” Palmer said. “Everybody knows their role, so now it’s perfecting it. We might struggle a little bit on rebounding, but other than that, we should do OK.”
The Blue Devils, who are out of Austin, Minn., have played two games this, beating a junior varsity teams out of Dakota State University, but losing to a JV team from Bethel University.
“It looks like they play maybe six or seven girls,” Palmer said. “Two of them play 40 minutes. They have one main player, who does everything, shooting twos, threes and rebounds.
“It’s only two games, so it’s hard to say. They have another girl who looks like she dominates the boards decently. Beyond that, there’s only stats for two games, so that doesn’t tell you much.”
Defensively, Palmer said she’s open to trying a few different things, then pick out what’s working best.
“We’ll definitely go man-to-man,” Palmer said. “I have a couple of girls I will throw on their main players to see if we can eliminate them from touching the ball so much. We’ll also try some press break because we have a group that’s quick, and a couple that are tall and lanky.
“We’ll press them.”
Offensively, Palmer said she’ll use a motion offense, but she also wants to get up-and-down floor as quickly as possible.
“We have a few set plays that we’ll do here and there, but most of it will, hopefully, be out of transition and fastbreak,” Palmer said. “Since we don’t have the height, we’ll be looking to pick up the tempo, and get a lot of our buckets in transition.”
This will be Palmer’s first game on the bench for Hibbing, and she’s looking forward to getting the season started.
“I’m excited to see the culture, see how we prepared and see how the girls come out to play,” Palmer said. “So far, we’ve had a great eight weeks of practice. It’s been a lot of fun.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how well they play together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.