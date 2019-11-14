Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they host Riverland in a 7:30 p.m., contest today at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Cardinals are coming off a nice win over Leech Lake on Wednesday, but there were some things Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto needed to clean up before this contest against the Blue Devils.
One of them is getting his team to start quicker.
The Cardinal were stone cold from the floor in the early going against the Lakers, and they won’t be able to get away with that too many times this season.
“We have to start stronger than we did,” Ciochetto said. “We can’t be slow against a team like Riverland. They were in the playoffs last year. They’ve got a good group of players.
“If we get behind, we’ll make it tough on ourselves.”
How will Ciochetto get his team to start stronger?
“You hope that they’re up for the game,” he said. ‘They should be up for this. They’re a southern-conference team, and that adds to it. We have some guys who need to step up due to injuries.
“Hopefully, that will light the fire under them that we need.”
According to Ciochetto, Riverland starts two players at 6-feet-7-inches, which is something the Cardinals don’t see too often.
“That will be different for us,” Ciochetto said. “They have three solid guards, and another one coming off of the bench. I’m not exactly sure how their rotation is going to be set because they’ve been playing some junior varsity four-year schools.
“That’s a little different. We’ll have to make some adjustments as we see them. Hopefully, if we play our game, we’ll be OK.”
Offensively and defensively, the Cardinals will have to be able to deal with those Twin Towers under the basket for the Blue Devils.
“First of all, you have to run on them a little bit to see if they can keep up,” Ciochetto said. “You have to throw different defenses on them. You can’t stick with one because they will figure it out.
“You have to be a little bit creative, and really pressure their guards, so they don’t have an easy entry pass into the post.”
If Ciochetto wants to see anything, it’s his defense taking another step forward.
“We have to be cognizant of what defense we’re in. and who’s guarding who,” Ciochetto said. “It’s a communication thing. We talk about communication a lot. It’s not always through the mouth.
“It’s the actions that you do on the floor that help your teammates know what’s going on, and what you’re doing. That’s what we need to focus on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.