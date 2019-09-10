Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team might be coming off a five-set loss to Mesabi Range, but the Cardinals are ready to get back on the court.
Hibbing gets the chance to even its division record today as the Cardinals travel to Ely for a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest against Vermilion.
There were a few things to clean up following that Lady Norse contest, and Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer has her troops ready to go for this match up.
“The biggest things going into this one are keeping our passing rate up, and also communication, being able to talk and help each other out on the court,” Palmer said. “It’s passing, either off of the serve receive or digging balls from their hitters.
“We have to make sure we can get them to our setter. Our communication, we seem to sometimes get down on ourselves after a few mistakes. That’s when we get quiet, then go into a slump instead of most teams, who are always talkative and always loud. It’s staying upbeat.”
The Ironwomen may not have been highly ranked in the preseason polls, but Palmer and the Cardinals won’t be taking them lightly.
“We scrimmaged twice, and they have a good outside hitter, a sophomore from last year,” Palmer said. “Their middle is pretty quick, too. As long as we can contain those two, we’ll do alright.”
Vermilion runs quick sets to that middle hitter, so the Cardinals must find a way to slow her down.
“Hopefully, Kylah (Lind) and Kaylyn (Bowen) in the middle will be a big block,” Palmer said. “They’re both quick enough to transition to see things coming at them, rather than being slow and late to the block.”
Palmer would like to get Lind on the Ironwomen’s middle hitter, but first, she has to see if any adjustments need to be made during the game.
“You look at the first rotation after the first set, to see how it goes,” Palmer said. “We’ll have the rotation we like to star in. If that’s not working, we’ll adjust from there.”
Being 0-1 in the division isn’t the way Palmer wanted to start the season, so she’s hoping her
team rebounds and gets that record even against Vermilion.
“It’s a big game,” she said. “Vermilion isn’t rated in the top of the division, so it’s a conference game that we need to win. The same goes for Friday against Northland. They’re right below us in the standings.
“They’re two teams that we definitely need to beat.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.