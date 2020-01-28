Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — There’s an old saying that beating a team three times can be difficult, and the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team will find that out today.
That’s because the Lady Cardinals will take on Lake Superior College, beginning at 5:30 p.m., today in an MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
In the two previous meetings, Hibbing owns a 67-61 victory over the Ice Hawks on Dec. 13, then on Jan. 8, the Cardinals won 61-48.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer is a little leery heading into this contest, but her team is on a four-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 5-2 in conference play.
“We’ll come in and use our home-court energy because we know what’s on the line going into it,” Palmer said. “We’ve played them twice and both games were close. It’s hard to beat a team three times, so we’ll pretend like this is the first time seeing them.”
With that said, Palmer knows how to game plan against the Lake Superior College.
“We know what they’re going to do, so we’ll try to perfect our offense,” Palmer said. “We’ve watched their defense, so we know how to attack their defense, Defensively, it’s making sure we’re in position.
“They run a lot of screen-and-rolls, screen-and-curls, so it’s making sure our helpside is able to defend that.”
The Cardinals have been successful without one of their better players, Kaylyn Bowen, who will miss the rest of the season with knee injury.
Hibbing has come together as a team to replace a vital cog in the machine.
“When we first found out it was a little bit of a struggle because we had less than a day to prepare before we went down to our tournament,” Palmer said. “After that, we knew she was out for awhile, but we were able to make some adjustments.
“A couple of the other girls were willing to step up. They knew they had to. Since she’s been out for so long already it’s kind of like they knew it was going to happen anyway. We’ve been playing without her, so we’re used to it now.”
Palmer said the game plan is applying defensive pressure as soon as possible.
“That’s what we’ve been doing the last few games,” Palmer said. “It seems to be working for us. We want to cause turnovers so we can convert them into baskets. It’s making sure we move the ball around, and we take great shots and not necessarily good shots.”
