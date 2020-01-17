ELY — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team didn’t set the world on fire during the first quarter in their game with Vermilion.
The Cardinals found a way to fall behind by 12 points after the first 10 minutes of play, but something kicked in and in the nick of time.
Hibbing outscored the Ironwomen 42-23 in the second and third quarters en route to a 67-59 MCAC Northern Division win over Vermilion Friday.
The Cardinals fell behind 20-8 after one quarter, but they did outscore the Ironwomen 18-8 in the second quarter to trail by two at the half.
“It was a horrible day for us, but we pulled out a win somehow,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said.
It all happened in the third quarter when the Cardinals scored 24 points to Vermilion’s 15, then the two teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter as Hibbing got its third win division play.
Alexis Desjarlait led the way for the Cardinals with 35 points. Bailey Roscoe added 13.
Shawna Buller led Vermilion with 26 points. Terri Sutton had 21.
The Cardinals will host Itasca today at 1 p.m.
HCC 8 18 24 17 — 67
VCC 20 8 15 16 — 59
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 3, Bailey Roscoe 13, Madeline Mann 4, Alexis Desjarlait 35, Athena Dunham 4, Klaryssa Whelan 8.
Vermilion: Shawna Buller 26, Alexis Hughes 3, Lauren Hochel 4, Jade Evans 5, Terri Sutton 21.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 12; Vermilion 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 3-10; Vermilion 6-12; 3-pointers: Roscoe, Desjarlait 5, Buller, Sutton 2.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lake Superior 86,
Mesabi Range 73
At Virginia, William Howard dropped in 21 points and Jaylen Williams added 15, but it wasn’t enough as Lake Superior downed Mesabi Range, 86-73.
Daniel Modi also chipped in with nine points for the Norsemen.
The Ice Hawks were fueled by 28 points from Jarves Hunt, 15 from Jacob Easty, 14 from Elijah Smith and 13 from Kenten Miller. Smith added 14 boards as the Hawks outrebounded the Norse, 39-29.
LS 39 47 — 86
MR 39 34 — 73
LS: Jarves Hunt 28, Kenten Miller 13, Jacob Easty 15, Matthew Hey 4, Joel Bailey 5, Brandon Barbee 7, Elijah Smith 14. 3-pointers: Hunt 1, Miller 2, Easty 5, Bailey 1. Free throws: 13-17. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
MRC: Dejsani Beamon 11, Mayan White 6, Jaylen Williams 15, Josue Collazo 6, William Howard 21, Mamoudou Cisse 5, Daniel Modi 9. 3-pointers: Beamon 1, White 2, Howard 1, Cisse 1, Free throws: 6-9. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Howard.
