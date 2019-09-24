Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — As far as Kasey Palmer is concerned, she got exactly what she wanted last weekend on the road to Central Lakes and Itasca.
The Hibbing Community College volleyball team lost to the Raiders in four games Friday, but on Saturday, the Cardinals came back and beat Itasca in three games.
Now, Hibbing takes that 3-2 mark into Cloquet today for a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest against Fond du Lac.
Even though her team went 1-1 on that two-day road trip, Palmer was pleased with the outcome.
“It was OK,” Palmer said. “We got the win over Itasca, which is what we needed. We lost to Central Lakes, which isn’t exactly a disappointment. We knew they were going to be good.
“We did end up taking a set from them, so there was some positives coming out of that. We’ll be more prepared for the next time we see them.”
Against the Vikings, Hibbing was able to stay aggressive and kept at them the whole game.
The Cardinals must take that same aggressive approach into the Thunder contest.
“We’re hoping to keep our communication good, stay aggressive and try to side out on every point that we can,” Palmer said. “We want to keep our hitting percentage high.”
Palmer said she doesn’t know too much about Fond du Lac except for the fact that the Thunder haven’t won a division game yet.
“It’s not the greatest season for them,” she said. “We can’t take them lightly, but that’s up to the girls. We seem to struggle with coming in and playing down to the other teams’ level, instead of playing to our potential.
“We have to come out strong and aggressive right away. We have to overcome that letdown.”
Going on the attack early is one way to take a team out of their game.
“It’s coming out with more intensity, and staying high with that intensity the entire game,” Palmer said. “Keeping our serves in will be a key.”
Again, Palmer hasn’t seen much from the Thunder, so she’s not exactly sure what they might throw at her team during the match.
“I haven’t seen many players from them,” Palmer said. “I’m hoping we can come at them from all angles. Seeing as they haven’t necessarily won, I wasn’t too worried about it. I know how well we can play, and how well we’ve been playing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.