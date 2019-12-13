Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In three tries last season, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team couldn’t beat Lake Superior, which was a first-year team.
It looked like attempt No. 4 was going to be any better.
The Ice Hawks jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but the Cardinals fought back, then pulled away in the second half en route to a 100-78 MCAC non-conference victory over Lake Superior Friday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Cardinals started slow as the Ice Hawks hit three-straight 3-pointers as Lake Superior too, a 20-11 lead.
That slow start had something to do with the way Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto set up the game.
“The rotation we had today was if they made a defensive mistake, of technique or intensity, they would come out,” Ciochetto said. “That made subbing easy in the first half. They started to make it tougher in the second.
“It was just a defensive switch.”
Lake Superior got on another little run to lead 30-21 with 7:24 left to play in the first half.
That’s when Hibbing caught fire and made it 32-31, but Jacob Easty hit consecutive 3-pointers as the Ice Hawks led 38-33.
Three-pointers by Khyle Spence and Marcus Malloy Jr., and a basket by Josh Biggs gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game, 40-48 with 27 seconds left in the half.
Cole Mammenga drove in for a layup with late in the quarter to give Hibbing a 43-38 lead at the half.
“That was pressure defense, switching, communicating,” Ciochetto said. “It was working the game plan we talked about before the game. They started to execute it. That was the difference.”
As the first half ended, the Cardinals had all of the momentum on their side.
“We’ve had either close to a lead or the lead at the half before, but the momentum was different,” Ciochetto said. “We had gotten the lead after not having it for at least 15 minutes.
“They understood what we needed to do. We didn’t change anything from what we needed to do. It was more about intensity and getting the shots we wanted. When they came out with the zone, we know how to handle that.”
By handling that, Ciochetto means feeding Raiden Forrest the ball. He wreaked havoc in paint by scoring 20 points.
“We did a good job feeding the post,” Ciochetto said. “Raiden did a great job. He’s our best post player, and that showed with all of the points in the paint that he got.”
Ciochetto expected the Ice Hawks to make a run, but his team kept executing the game plan and never, and they never let Lake Superior any closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“That was all about pressure,” Ciochetto said. “We had some lax in our technique and switching, and that’s what hurt us. We tightened that up a little bit, did some subbing and got some guys fresh and we were able to finish strong.”
Ciochetto said it was nice to get that first win over the second-year program.
“We knew what they were going to bring us, and they did,” Ciochetto said. “They’re going to be a competitive team in our conference. It’s good to get a win against them. It would have been great if it was a conference game, but we’ll take this one, too.”
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing were Mohamed Washington with 17, Malloy Jr., 16, Chris Smith 15 and Kevaun Maul-Edwards 11.
Jarves Hunt led the Ice Hawks with 16, followed by Jacob Easty with 15, Matthew Hey and Joel Bailey 12 each and Branley Previl and Vaughn Reynolds with 11 each.
LS 38 40 — 78
HCC 43 57 — 100
Lake Superior: Jarves Hunt 16, Kenten Miller 1, Matthew Hey 12, Joel Bailey 12, Branley Previl 11, Jacob Easty 15, Vaughn Reynolds 11.
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy Jr., 16, Raiden Forrest 20, Mohamed Washington 17, Chris Smith 15, Cole Mammenga 2, Janeir Harris 5, Josh Biggs 7, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 4, Khyle Spence 3, Kevaun Maul-Edwards 11.
Total Fouls: Lake Superior 16; Hibbing 18; Fouled Out: Reynolds; Free Throws: Lake Superior 11-13; Hibbing 10-12; 3-pointers: Hunt, Easty 5, Reynolds, Hey 2, Bailey 2, Malloy Jr., Washington, Biggs, Smith 3, Spence, Maull-Edwards 3.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 75
Cherry 62
CHERRY — The Panthers put three players into double figures en route to the road win over the Tigers Friday.
Ben Wood led the way with 19 points, followed by Austin Josephson with 16 and Jackson Bennett 15.
Isaac Asuma led Cherry (2-2) with 22 points. Gavin Constantine had 18, including five 3-pointers.
SR 36 39 — 75
CHS 26 36 — 62
South Ridge: Tristan Johnson 5, Mason Lane 9, Nick Larson 2, Jackson Bennett 15, Ben Wood 19, Austin Josephson 16, Kayden Palmi 9.
Cherry: Isaac Asuma 22, Gavin Constantine 18, Sam Serna 2, Izaic Martin 8, Nick Serna 2, David Clement 2, Mason Perkovich 8.
Total Fouls: South Ridge 13; Cherry 28; Fouled Out: Matt Welch, Asuma; Free Throws: South Ridge 20-36; Cherry 4-8; 3-pointers: Johnson, Lane, Bennett 3, Wood 2, Asuma 3, Constantine 5.
Thursday’s Result
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 6
ML-WR 5 OT
MOOSE LAKE — Elyssa Durie scored at 4:44 of overtime to give the Bluejackets the victory over the Rebels on the road Thursday.
Emma Lundell scored at 4:47 of the first period for Hibbing/Chisholm, but Moose Lake-Willow River scored the next two goals, at 4:57 and 7:28 to take a 2-1 lead.
Allie Bussey would tie the game at 8:12, but the Rebels took a 3-2 lead at 16:20.
In the second period, Darian Carlson would tie the game at 3-3 with a goal at 13:07, then Julia Gherardi scored a power-play goal at 14:17 to give the Bluejackets a 4-3 lead.
Moose Lake-Willow River would get the next two goals at 1:23 and 6:43, on the power play, of the third period to take a 5-4 lead, and putting Hibbing/Chisholm behind the eight-ball.
The Bluejackets got a power play near the end of the third period, and Bussey capitalized on it by scoring at 11:38 to knot the game 5-5.
That set the stage for Durie’s game-winner in the overtime session.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Lily Hess had 19 saves.
“We worked hard and created some nice offense, but we still need to continue improving our defensive coverage,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said.
HC 2 2 1 1 — 6
MLWR 3 0 2 0 — 5
First Period — 1. HC, Emma Lundell (Dorothy Kearney, 4:47; 2. MLWR, Raechel Painovich (Jamie Benzie), 4:57; 3. MLWR, Benzie (Gabby Gamst), 7:28; 4. HC, Allie Bussey (Darian Carlson), 8:12; 5. MLWR, Benzie (Gabby Gamst), 16:20.
Second Period — 6. HC, Carlson (Bussey), 13:07; 7. HC, Julia Gherardi (Bussey), pp, 14:17.
Third Period — 8. MLWR, Sandra Ribich (Lexi Bonneville), 1:23; 9. MLWR, Savannah Gamst, Hallie Klavu), pp, 6:43; 10. HC, Bussey (Lundell, Kearney), pp, 11:38.
Overtime — 11. HC, Elyssa Durie (Bussey, Carlson), 4:44.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 8-1-6-4—19; Moose Lake-Willow River, NNA, 17-15-7-0—39
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Moose Lake-Willow River 3-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81,
Chisholm 73
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers rallied from double-digit deficits in both the first and second halves Friday to knock off Chisholm, 81-73.
“We played from behind for the most part,’’ according to head coach Jeff Buffetta, who said it was nice to see his guys play hard until things started to go in their favor.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was paced by Asher Zubich with 38 points, Nikolas Jesch with 15 and Riley Busch with 12.
Chisholm, meanwhile, got 32 points from Jude Sundquist and 22 from Bryce Warner.
How was MI-B able to rally?
“We made some nice plays to get back in the game in the first half,’’ Buffetta said, and ran the offense better in the second half.
