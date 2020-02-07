Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Haley Youngbauer only had five points with 11 seconds to play, but her sixth- and seventh-points, she sealed Hibbing Commnity College’s fate.
The Central Lakes freshman took an inbounds pass and scored with 10 seconds to play lifting the Raiders to a 70-68 victory over the Cardinals in an MCAC Northern Division contest Friday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing had just tied the game at 68-68 with 20 seconds to play when Shayler Lislegard hit a layup, then using a timeout, Central Lakes came out with the inbounds play underneath its basket.
After a few fake and picks, Youngbauer broke free and unimpeded, was wide open on the right side of the basket. She took the pass and sank the shot to give her team the two-point lead.
“We were more concerned with the people that had been scoring the points,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “Lillee (Hardee) was their No. 1 scorer, then Paige (Wellevand) and Maggi (Fellerman). She only had five.
“It was more trying to defend Hardee on the outside because that’s where we knew they were going. We forgot to recover.”
Hibbing got itself into that pickle by getting down by 10 after one quarter, 24-14, but the Cardinals fought back trail by six at the half, 36-30.
Palmer didn’t think that was a big deal.
“We were only down by six, and there was still plenty of time to come back,” Palmer said. “We were still plenty in this game. It was two possessions where we could have turned the ball around.
“They came out and played better than we did.”
Central Lakes would extend that lead a little bit in the third quarter, but Hibbing did fight back to trail 55-47 after three.
The Cardinals had to expend a lot of energy in that quarter, however.
“We did, but when you’re within six that’s still a reachable goal,” Palmer said. “You still have something to strive for. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the mentality to be able to overcome that.”
In the fourth quarter, Hibbing got as close as five and four, then the Raiders would extend it to six or seven.
Finally, the Cardinals got the game tied, and even took a two-point lead late in the game.
“That was a bright spot, but they were down so they had to work to come back from that,” Palmer said. “That showed me that we work in spurts. Instead of playing 40 minutes of basketball, we played maybe 20, here and there.
“They have to realize that they have to take pride in playing defense and play a full 40 minutes instead of when you feel like it.”
Hibbing’s second lead came on that Lislegard basket, then Youngbauer sealed the deal with her shot.
The Cardinals had two last-second 3-point attempts, but they both came up short.
Hibbing must now regroup and get ready to play Northland today at 3 p.m.
“We’re still in a good spot,” Palmer said. “We’ve got four games that we can still close out. If we can close out three-of-the-four, we’ll still be fine. It helps that Central Lakes lost to both Mesabi Range and Lake Superior already.
“That helps us.”
Hibbing was led by Bailey Roscoe with 19 points, followed by Alexis Desjarlait with 18 and Klaryssa Whelan 14.
Hardee had 19, Wallevand 18, Fellerman 14 and Kalie Mammenga 11.
CL 24 12 15 19 — 70
HCC 14 16 17 21 — 68
Central Lakes: Haley Youngbauer 7, Lillee Hardee 18, Paige Wallevand 14, Kali Mammenga 11, Megan Lanhart 1.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 7, Bailey Roscoe 19, Alexis Desjarlait 18, Amaiyah Robinson 6, Klaryssa Whelan 14, Madeline Mann 3, Athena Dunham 1.
Total Fouls: Central Lakes 13; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Central Lakes 9-13; Hibbing 10-14; 3-pointers: Youngbauer, Hardee 3, Fellerman 2, Mammenga, Lislegard, Roscoe 5, Desjarlait 3, Mann.
Boy’s Basketball
Cherry 74
Eveleth-Gilbert 57
Cherry — The Cherry boys basketball team beat the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears 74-57 Friday night in Cherry.
The Golden Bears went into halftime leading by three points, but the Tigers came back with a 45-point second half.
Leading the scoring for the Tigers was Matthew Welch and Issac Asuma who each had 26 points.
The Golden Bears were led by Carter Mavec who scored 20 points.
EG 32 25 — 57
CHS 29 45 — 74
Cherry: Matthew Welch 26, Issac Asuma 26, Gavin Constantine 13, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 1, Mason Perkovich 6
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 20, AJ Roen 1, Zach Lindseth 9, Carter Flannigan 6, Josh Creer-Oberstar 6, Jack Sickel 2, Will Bittman 13.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 14; Cherry 21. Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 13-23; Cherry 9-12. Fouled Out: none. 3-pointers: Asuma 4, Constantine 3, Mavec 4
