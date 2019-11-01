Hibbing Daily Tribune
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team opened the 2019-20 season against No. 6-ranked North Iowa Area Community College, and the Cardinals found out why the Trojans have that ranking.
NIACC started taking over late in the first half en route to a 118-74 victory at the Ellsworth Dale Howard Classic Friday.
Even though it was Hibbing’s first time against live competition, Cardinal coach Paul Ciochetto thought his team handled the situation.
“I thought, for our first time out because we hadn’t scrimmage before had, we played well,” Ciochetto said. “We had a lead through the first half of the first half against their starters, their normal rotations. That was encouraging.”
At the start, Hibbing was able to break NIACC’s press, but the Trojans fast-paced play got to be too much for the Cardinals to handle.
“They were relentless with their press,” Ciochetto said. “We started breaking down a little bit. When we went outside of our press break, that’s when we had trouble. Fatigue became a factor.
“Seeing as it was our first game, it’s tough simulate game fitness and that took a toll. Our press break requires discipline, but they were quick and long. I was proud of the guys for being able to do that within the first half of the first half. That was encouraging to see.”
NIACC started pulling away in the second half, as some costly fouls ended up hurting the Cardinals.
“You want to make it a good game, and we did, for the most part,” Ciochetto said. “We had stretches where we had fouls, but we took away the 3-point shot. What hurt us was their inside game.
“(Wendell) Matthews was a good post player. He was tough, and we didn’t have an answer for him.”
Matthews would go on to score 28 points. Deundra Roberson had 20 and James Harris, Quentin Hardrict and Payton Breedlove each had 12.
Hibbing was led by Kevaun Maull-Edwards with 13 points, and Moe Washington had 10. Christopher Smith and Cole Mammenga both had eight.
The Cardinals will take on Ellsworth Community College today, beginning at 3 p.m.
“It’s always nice to get back-to-back games because a lot of our conference games are like that,” Ciochetto said. “I want to see how the guys respond. We want a solid effort. It’s a game I believe we can, but we have to play well.
“It’s Homecoming for them, so it’ll be a tough game. We have to play our game. We have to play disciplined and stay within the framework of what we want to do. If we do that, we should be OK.”
NIACC 60 58 — 118
HCC 39 35 — 74
NIACC: James Harris 12, Deundra Roberson 20, Wendell Matthews 28, Quentin Hardrict 12, Jaden Horton 7, Payton Breedlove 12, Blake Graham 4, Chandler Dean 7, Trey Sampson 9, Anthony McDade 7.
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy 4, Raiden Forrest 4, Moe Washington 10, Janier Harris 5, Josh Biggs 6, Christopher Smith 8, Rycen Lagmay-Yamada 5, Khyle Spence 2, Josh Patterson 6, Kevaun Maull-Edwards 13, Cole Mammenga 8,
Total Fouls: NIACC 18; Hibbing 29; Fouled Out: Lagmay-Yamada; Free Throws: NIACC 29-41; Hibbing 9-21; 3-pointers: Harris, Roberson, Hardrict, Dean, McDade, Malloy, Biggs 2, Smith 2, Lagman-Yamada, Maull-Edwards, Mammenga 2.
