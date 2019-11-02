IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team finished their Iowa road trip with an 81-75 loss to Ellsworth Community College at the Dale Howard Classic Saturday.
The Cardinals trailed by four at the half, 41-37, then they got outscore by two in the second half for the final margin of victory.
For Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto, it was nice to see the way his team rebounded from a 41-point loss to North Iowa Area Community College Friday.
“Even though it was a 41-point loss, we played against an excellent team, the best we’ll probably play against all year,” Ciochetto said. “I know the NIACC coaches were impressed with how we stayed close through some of that game. We had to use that as a positive.
“We came back and the guys battled. We used everybody on the bench, and they all played significant minutes. We’ll build on this. The season is looking positive.”
Ciochetto was particularly impressed with the way his team played in the first 20 minutes.
“We worked hard,” he said. “They worked some high pick-and-rolls, but we did a good job on their big guys. We got them in foul trouble. We wanted to keep it close. We had some confidence coming out in the second half.”
The Cardinals did have a seven- to nine-point lead in the second half, but they couldn’t close the deal.
“We had a little bit of foul trouble, but we went a little cold from the field,” Ciochetto said. “That was it. We had a little drought. We did get the lead again, then we lost it again. There were a lot of fouls on both teams.
“It was a slow-paced game because of the fouls.”
Hibbing was led by Raiden Forrest with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Christopher Smith had 16 points, including five 3-pointers. Marcus Malloy and Josh Patterson both hit double figures with 10 each.
All-in-all, Ciochetto said it was a good weekend of basketball.
“We had a lot more positives than negatives,” he said. “Now we know what we need to work on. We need to be in better condition, and we have to learn how to play in tightly-officiated games.
“The biggest takeaway, I know we’re deep. There’s not a dropoff when I put the substitutes in. I could swap starting fives, and we wouldn’t miss a beat.”
The Panthers were led by Eddy with 16 points. Keaton Taylor and Josh Donaldson both had 12, Adam Jackson 11 and Blackley 10.
HCC 37 38 — 75
ECC 41 40 — 81
Hibbing: Marcus Malloy 10, Raiden Forrest 21, Moe Washington 7, Christopher Smith 18, Khyle Spence 3, Josh Patterson 10, Kevaun Maull-Edwards 5, Cole Mammenga 1.
Ellsworth: Tate Muilenburg 6, Adam Jackson 11, Wright 2, Keaton Taylor 12, Sam Urness 3, Eddy 16, Bartles 2, Josh Donaldson 12, Blackley 10, Oberhauser 5, Kevin Rewoldt 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 30; Ellsworth 32; Fouled Out: Smith, Patterson, Muilenberg: Free Throws: Hibbing 20-40; Ellsworth 21-31; 3-pointers: Malloy Jr., Forrest 4, Smith 5, Spence, Eddy 2, Donaldson 2, Blackley, Oberhauser.
