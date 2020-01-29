Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — At halftime, it looked like the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team was dead-and-buried.
Hibbing was behind the 8-ball from the beginning with three players out due to injury.
Klaryssa Whelan joined Kaylyn Bowen and Bailey Roscoe on the bench with an injury, and that left the Cardinals depleted.
Lake Superior College took advantage of that, jumping out to a 14-point lead at the half.
But somehow, some way, Hibbing resurrected itself and came back for a 69-61 MCAC Northern Division overtime victory over the Ice Hawks Wednesday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Cardinals would outscore Lake Superior College 31-17 in the second half to tie the game, then 10-2 in the extra session to improve to 6-2 in division.
“It took a lot of team effort,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “At halftime, we talked about how everybody was playing for themselves, and not as a Hibbing Cardinal. We came back and decided to change some attitudes, get some stops on defense and chip away at the lead.”
During that first 20 minutes, the Ice Hawks took a 20-14 lead after one, then they outscored the Cardinals 22-14 in the second quarter to lead 42-28 at the half.
It didn’t help that Hibbing let the Ice Hawks Bailey Wheeler go completely unguarded for most of the first half.
The sophomore from Barnum drained five 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes of play, which allowed Lake Superior College to take that 14-point lead into halftime.
“That was frustrating,” Palmer said. “We tried a couple different defenses. We started in a man, and she was getting too open. We switched to a zone to protect the perimeter, and we weren’t quite aware of where she was.
“When she hit four and five it was, ‘What are you looking at?’ She had 17 points at halftime.”
In the second half, Hibbing held Wheeler to just four points.
“We made the adjustment by switching back to man,” Palmer said. “Alexis (Desjarlait) did a good job of making sure she didn’t get open, didn’t get shots from the outside. We took a look at other matchups, and switched a few key players there.
“We were able to control her.”
With that under control, it was up to the Cardinals’ offense to get back into the game.
It looked like it might happen in the third quarter as Hibbing held Lake Superior College scoreless for the first five minutes of the quarter.
The Cardinals didn’t take enough advantage of it and still trailed by 10, 49-39, heading into the fourth quarter.
“We turned the ball over a lot. We got 30-second calls. We weren’t aware of the shot clock,” Palmer said. “We should have been able to chip away at that lead and not have to go into overtime.”
During the break, Palmer looked at the score and told her team that it was time to step up and get back into the game.
“I told them it was time to play the game of their lives,” Palmer said. “They had 10 minutes to catch up. They came out and within three minutes, Alexis hit a couple of threes, and we were right back in it.”
Desjarlait actually hit two free throws, then back-to-back threes to tie it 49-49 with 7:48 to play.
From there, both teams traded baskets, with the Ice Hawks scoring late in the game to tie it 59-59.
In overtime, the shortest player on the court came up with the biggest plays.
Shayler Lislegard, a freshman out Northeast Range, hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the overtime session for a six-point lead, and Hibbing never looked back from there.
“They felt like good shots, and was open,” Lislegard said. “We needed the points, so I took my time. I’ve been focusing a lot on my shot in practice. I’ve been keeping my elbow in and that makes me more accurate.
“Those baskets brought up the intensity of the whole team. It was definitely rewarding to overcome it because we were slacking off in the first half. We brought up our intensity in the second half, and we picked up our pace.”
Lislegard finished with 15 points. Desjarlait led the way with 21. Paige Romberg had 13.
Wheeler finished with 21. Taylor McIntosh had 10.
LSC 20 22 7 10 2 — 61
HCC 14 14 11 20 10 — 69
Lake Superior: Sierra Giffrow 9, Mindy Campbell 6, Taylor McIntosh 10, Kate Stone 2, Bailey Wheeler 21, Sami Vezina 5, Miia Marple 8.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 15, Madeline Mann 5, Alexis Desjarlait 21, Athena Dunham 8, Paige Romberg 13, Amaiyah Robinson 7.
Total Fouls: Lake Superior 14; Hibbing 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Lake Superior 1-3; Hibbing 10-19; 3-pointers: Giffrow 3, Wheeler 5, Lislegard 2, Mann, Desjarlait 5, Romberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.