HIBBING — The Cardinals went into Friday’s game against Northland with an opportunity to pass in the Pioneers in the Northern Division standing.
Both teams held division records of 1-1, and the Cardinals were hoping to bring the momentum gained from their win against Vermilion into the game with the Pioneers.
Hibbing did just that.
The Cardinals gained that game on Northland with a 3-1, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18 Friday at Cardinal gymnasium.
Set one was back-and-forth, with both teams trading off points until the score was 17-17.
That’s when the Cardinals pulled away, scoring six consecutive points, and ultimately winning the opening set by six.
Kaylyn Bowen and Kylah Lind both recorded a couple kills in the first set en route to finishing with 12 and 17 kills, respectively.
Hibbing’s coach Kasey Palmer was happy with how her team started the game.
“I thought we came out pretty strong” Palmer said. “Our communication was a lot better and our passing was on.”
Those were the two things that allowed the Cardinals hitters to succeed.
“That means we are able to get good hitting which is what we’ve been working for all week,” Palmer said.
The one thing Palmer wanted addressed after the first set was Hibbing’s serves.
“Our goal going into the game was keeping our service errors lower because they’ve been a little high,” she said.
The Cardinals had a handful of service errors in the opening set.
“They were definitely higher than what we wanted,” Palmer said.
The Cardinals were able to rebound after the first set and keep the errors to a minimum.
Palmer said the team adjusted well in the following sets
The second set began similar to the first, with both teams trading off the first handful of points until the Pioneers made a run that saw them jump out to a 13-9 lead.
From there, they controlled the score until they had their first set-point opportunity leading 24-14.
HCC refused to yield as they successfully pieced together a couple points, but it wasn’t enough.
After that, HCC never looked back.
The Cardinals came storming into the third set by jumping out to a 15-7 lead, forcing Northland coach Abdul Chamma to call a timeout.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, the timeout did little to slow down the Cardinals as they maintained a 19-14 lead.
Northland was able to capture some momentum after a service error by the Cardinals, cutting their lead to four points.
A timeout by Palmer got the team back on track as they recaptured control, and the third set.
The fourth set saw Hibbing start fast again, but Northland refused to quit. The teams traded scoring runs until a Hibbing timeout leading 11-7.
Chamma used the timeout to rally his team to not only tie the score, but jump ahead of the Cardinals by three.
Hibbing calmed the set down and forced Northland to use a timeout of its own after making the score 19-15.
Hibbing continued to extend the lead getting to match point leading by nine.
As always, that last point always seems to be the hardest to achieve.
Northland started to string together a couple points until Hibbing’s Athena Dunham made a nice touch at the net, landing the ball in between the Pioneers players to end the game.
“This is a big win for our confidence,” Palmer said. “Northland is a good team and they are right with us in the conference.”
Palmer is hoping her team continues to play strong next week as they have a couple tough opponents.
“We have three games, Central Lakes, Rainy River and Itasca,” Palmer said. “Central Lakes and Itasca are going to be tough teams that we’re hoping to come out strong against.”
To go along with her 12 kills, Kaylyn Bowen had two blocks in the game. Sophie Howard ended with nine kills, and Athena Dunham finished with six kills. Breeze Bergland had three aces and 37 set assists.
