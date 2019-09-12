Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was only two games into the division season, but the Hibbing Community College volleyball team needed a victory in the worst way.
The Cardinals didn’t want to fall to 0-2 in the division, so they took care of business against Vermilion, winning in three-straight games.
Now, Hibbing has a chance to move up on a team in front of them in the standings when Northland comes down from Thief River Falls for a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
It certainly wasn’t time to panic, but Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer needed to see some positive signs from her team during that match with the Ironwomen.
“Our communication should be better from
here on out,” Palmer
said. “We should be talking better, and then having that confidence of getting that first conference win under our belts.
“It was important. Vermilion isn’t a team we could take lightly. They will hang around, so we needed some confidence heading into this Northland match because, as of now, they’re right above us in the conference. This game is huge for us.”
The Pioneers have a similar record to the Cardinals at 1-1, but due to a higher winning percentage, Northland gets the nod in the standings.
“For the conference, this match is huge,” Palmer said. “We’re tied, but they have a better win percentage than we do. They are ahead of us. We need this win to bump ahead of them.”
According to Palmer, Northland was having trouble fielding a team this season, but when push came to shove, the Pioneers recruited enough players to field a team.
“They were struggling to see if they were going to have a team.” Palmer said. “The coach from two years ago came back because the other coach went on leave. They ended up putting a team together.
“We have a few sophomores from last year. They have a couple of hitters. As long as our hitting efficiency stays up there and our defensively, if we can pass well, we should be able to handle their hitters.”
The Pioneers, according to Palmer, are stronger on the outside than the middle, so it will be imperative that the Cardinal blockers get to their spots on the outside of the net.
“It’s a little bit different, depending on where they hit from,” Palmer said. “Our strongest blockers are definitely in the middle, so as long as they can get out there and close the block, it’s a little tougher on the outside rather than having them line up with middles.
“Our middles have to move to get out there. As long as they get out there and close the block, we’re alright.”
Offensively, Hibbing must keep up its aggressiveness, which the Cardinals did against Vermilion.
“The main thing is getting a pass to our setter that’s decent, so we can run all of our options offensively on them,” Palmer said. “If the pass isn’t there, then we can’t, we can’t attack from all of the angles we’d like to.
“Our hitters our connecting a little bit more with our setter, so our hitting efficiency is going up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.