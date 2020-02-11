Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — With only four divisional games left, the magic number for clinching a playoff spot for the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team is two.
The Cardinals are 8-4 in the conference, just a half game out of second place as Northland stands at 9-4.
Hibbing can reduce their magic number by one today when it travels to Virginia to take on Mesabi Range in an MCAC Northern Division contest, beginning at 7:30 p.m., at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
Ciochetto wants his team to realize that clinching that spot is the right in front of them.
“There’s a lot of scenarios that can play out,” he said. “Our mindset going into the rest of our four games is to win all of them. If we win all of those, we think we can get a No. 2 seed, but the tiebreakers can be kind of crazy.”
The Norseman, who are 2-10 in the division, don’t have much to play for as the season wears on, but Mesabi Range can sure play a spoiler to the four teams it has left on the schedule.
“They’re job is to be spoilers to anybody in the conference, and we need to understand that,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “We have to take care of our business and execute our game plan.”
Ciochetto is expecting to see the Norsemen throw some zone defenses up against his team, which is exactly what Mesabi Range did in the first meeting, which was won by the Cardinals by four points in overtime.
“We saw a 2-3 zone against us the entire game,” Ciochetto said. “They’ve done some man recently, so I don’t know exactly what they will show us. We’ll be ready for both.
We have to flood that zone, and make them move.
“We have to swing the ball a lot. We have to make that zone open up, and find those open holes. We can’t settle for easy threes, which any zone will give you. It’s working for those threes, getting it inside-out. If we can do that, we’ll be OK.”
In the last meeting, tempers flared, which resulted in some two-game suspensions for both teams.
“They will come at us hard, so we have to use that aggression against them,” Ciochetto said. “We’re not going to fall for it. It's a business trip. We’ll show up to play.”
