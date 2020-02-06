Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — At 6-3 in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball is close to clinching a playoff berth.
The Cardinals can take one more step in that direction today and Saturday when Hibbing hosts Central Lakes in a 5:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium, then Saturday, Northland comes to town for a 1 p.m., game.
The Cardinals had a chance to get closer last weekend with a game against Rainy River, but the Voyageurs left town as the lone undefeated team in the conference.
“It was disappointing,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We came into the game prepared for it, but we didn’t come in and execute in the first half. We played them evenly in the second half when we executed our game plan.
“By that point, it was too late. We were down by 14, and we ended up losing by 11.”
Even with the loss, the Cardinals are in third place, just behind the Pioneers and Rainy River.
That’s why this weekend is so important. One or two wins might not clinch a playoff a berth, but it would get Hibbing closer to that goal.
“Going into it I’m least to pull out one, and that should secure a third spot for us, as long as we take care of business the rest of the way,” Palmer said. “We’re going into the Central Lakes game ready to get that.”
The Raiders, according to Palmer, will come into the game with a full-court, man-to-man defense.
“That’s what they did the last time,” Palmer said. “We beat them, but it was an evenly-matched game. They put on some pressure, and that gave us trouble. We’re making sure we can press break just in case they start with that this time.
“They didn’t throw that on until late into the second half the last time.”
Northland only has one loss in the division, and beat Hibbing in Thief River Falls in January.
“They’re going to be tough,” Palmer said. “They’re solid all of the way around. They’re quick. They’re fast. They have a couple big girls. Fundamentally, they’re solid, so hopefully, we’ll have some legs left to put some pressure on them to be able to play with them.”
Palmer is hoping her team comes to the realization of what this weekend means for the team.
“We’ve talked about that all week,” Palmer said. “This week and last week are our toughest games. Going into them we wanted to make sure that we could come out of it with a couple wins, at least one.
“I have the girls doing their own homework, looking at some game film so I’m not always the one doing that. I want them to understand it a little bit better.”
