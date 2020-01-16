Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — In a loss to Northland Wednesday, not many things went right for the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team.
First off, the Cardinals were without Kaylyn Bowen, who is injured. Secondly, Hibbing didn’t play much defense. Thirdly, the Cardinals didn’t shoot the ball well.
The loss dropped Hibbing to 1-2 in the conference, but the Cardinals will try to improve on that mark today when they travel to Ely to take on Vermilion in a 5:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest, then Saturday, Hibbing hosts Itasca, starting at 1 p.m.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said she needs to do a lot of correcting heading into these important division contests.
“We’re going to work on trying to protect our defense to make sure that we’re playing 40 minutes of good defense,” Palmer said. “It’s staying low, getting hands into the passing lanes, being able to switch our defenses fluidly.
“The same thing offensively, We have to be able to read the defense, and be able to make a good offensive choice. We’ll work on patience and constantly being active.”
The Ironwomen haven’t won a conference game as of yet, but it could be a trap game for Hibbing.
“They have one girls who averages about 20 points right now,” Palmer said. “We’ll look to key on shutting her down first, then hopefully, things will go our way after that.”
With Bowen out, there’s no way the Cardinals can take Vermilion lightly.
“As of right now, we’re 1-2, so we need both of these wins,” Palmer said. “We have to come out strong. We have to learn to perfect things, not only for today’s and Saturday’s games, but to take on down the road when we take on the stronger teams.
“We’ll try to work on that.”
The Vikings don’t have a deep team, but they do have a good point guard, according to Palmer.
“She handles the ball well,” Palmer said. “Another one of their plays might be injured, so they’re low on numbers. We’ll look to run a little bit more of a fast-paced game. Defensively, they were running a zone, but lately, they’ve been running a man-to-man.
“We have to be prepared for both of those.”
Ideally, Hibbing would like to end the weekend with a 3-2 mark, and be back in the hunt for a playoff berth.
“It’s going to take a good-team effort,” Palmer said. “We need to have 40 minutes of everybody on the team, whether they’re on the court or off, with bit support. That has been lacking a little bit lately.
“It’s being able to work for 40 minutes. We can’t work two minutes here, three minutes there. It has to be 40 minutes of constant non-stop basketball.”
