HIBBING — At 2-1 in the Northern Division, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball has put themselves into contention, at least for the moment, for a playoff berth.
The Cardinals can take another step in that direction today when they travel to Thief River Falls to take on Northland Community College in a 7:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division game.
Hibbing is coming off of a come-from-behind victory over Lake Superior last Wednesday, and the Cardinals are feeling good about themselves.
“Anytime you can come away with a win in the first game of the second semester, that’s a key,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “We didn’t play particularly well in the first half, but the guys pulled it together.
“We made the corrections we needed to make, and we got the win.”
The main change against the Cyclones was defensively.
“It was identifying the guys that are going to hurt you,” Ciochetto said. “There was one guy, who had 38 points, but he had probably 25 of those in the first half. We stemmed that a little bit.
“Making those defensive adjustments, we need to understand that at the beginning of the game because when we play against the top teams in the conference, you can’t have a half where you have those lapses.”
One of those teams is Northland.
“They’re fundamentally sound,” Ciochetto said. “They run, I wouldn’t say simple stuff, but it’s effective stuff. They know what they like, and they run it well. They have a lot of ball movement and screening the ball, swinging it from one side to the other.
“Defensively, they go after the boards, They’re a tough team. They’re physical. We don’t expect anything too exotic from them. They’re definitely one of the top four teams in the conference.”
On offense, Hibbing must get to the rim, then kick it out to have success.
“It’s basic stuff for us as well,” Ciochetto said. “It’s going to be two teams that know what they like to do. We’ll do it and see who the best one is.”
The Pioneers will be a tough test for Hibbing, but even tougher is the four-hour trip to Thief River Falls.
The Cardinals have to prepare for both Northland and the traveling that comes with it.
“It’s a long bus trip,” Ciochetto said. “It’s about getting loose after we get off of the bus, and being prepared to play, not coming in flat. It’s a tremendous home-court advantage for them.
“We tell them what the problems are going to be. The guys will, hopefully, adjust to it. They had to start drinking water a couple of days ago because those long bus rides can dry you out and it’s about staying physically fit. We’re doing that.”
