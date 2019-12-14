HIBBING — When everything was said and done, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team got what it wanted — a sweep.
The Cardinals, who beat Lake Superior Friday, came back and downed Gogebic by the score of 73-68 in an MCAC contest Saturday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
With the win, Hibbing is now 5-1 on the season.
“Winning is always nice,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “The girls are excited. It’s a confidence booster seeing teams run man-to-man against us. We were able to finish out with a couple wins, but we still have some things to work, which is good.
“Defensively, we came out in the second half ready to execute. We made some adjustments at the half that they were able to do. It ended up working out in our favor.”
To start, Hibbing used a 11-0 in the first quarter to take a 16-7 lead, and that lead would end up at eight, 23-15, at the end of the first quarter.
The Cardinals’ defense let Gogebic’s Airana White get away from them, and the Samson sophomore nailed three 3-pointers to get Gogebic back in the game.
Hibbing scored enough points to lead 39-36 at the half.
“At the beginning of the game, we started out with our game plan, press and make them throw the ball in front of us,” Palmer said. “I knew they liked to over pass quite a bit. We stopped doing that halfway through the first quarter.
“We let that one girl score, even though we knew she was their best shooter. It was the rush of the game. They forget what we talk about before the game, then they’re so busy playing you don’t realize who’s, who, or where she’s at. We had to make that adjustment at halftime.”
Hibbing adjusted just fine as White only hit one three in the second half.
“Holding her to three was a key,” Palmer said.
It was a 180-degree turnaround from Friday when the Cardinals didn’t come out focused to start the second half, and they almost paid dearly for that.
Only this time, Hibbing almost let that lead slip away again as the Samsons started making some game-changing runs.
“It’s all the emotional highs and lows,” Gogebic coach Mark Movrich said. “With the shot clock, college basketball is a game of runs, and you hope you have the last one. You also hope that there’s enough time to keep it going.
“We’ve battled like that all season long. We haven’t always played well, but we’ve played hard. When you’re playing hard, you’re capable of making those runs.”
Hibbing was lead by Alexis Desjarlait with 34 points. Bailey Roscoe had 16.
The Samsons were led by White with 19 Samaiya Buchanen had 11, and Kai’Terra Ross had 10.
“I liked the way we fought right to the end,” Movrich said. “Down 14 late in the game, and we made a nice little run. We played with urgency. I’m kind of disappointed that it took us that long to play with that urgency.
“Part of that was Hibbing. They put us in a lot of bad situations at times. They have a nice team, and they work hard, too.”
GCC 15 21 10 22 — 68
HCC 23 16 19 17 — 73
Gogebic: Madelyn Wiggins 5, Dena Garrett 9, Samaiya Buchanan 11, Haley Grover 6, Kai’Terra Ross 10, Airana White 19, Alayna Nickel 8.
Hibbing: Shayler Lislegard 4, Kaylyn Bowen 8, Bailey Roscoe 16, Madeline Mann 2, Alexis Desjarlait 34, Paige Romberg 2, Klaryssa Whelan 7.
Total Fouls: Gogebic 20; Hibbing 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Gogebic 14-19; Hibbing 15-18; 3-pointers: Wiggins, Grover 2, White 5, Roscoe 4.
