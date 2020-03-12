TUCSON, Ariz. — The Hibbing Community College baseball team split a doubleheader Wednesday, beating Dakota State University 6-5, but falling to Miles Community College 12-2 at the Kino Complex.
In the victory, JD Cunningham was the winning pitcher, tossing six innings of nine-hit ball. He struck out five. Brody Mundell hurled one inning, striking out one.
Dakota State opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first, but the Cardinals answered in their half of the first when Hunter Herpel doubled, was singled to third by Ray Santacruz, then he scored on a single by Derrick Calvillo.
Dakota State scored twice in the second to take a 3-1 lead, then Cunningham pitched himself out of a jam in the third to keep Hibbing within two runs.
In the bottom of the third, Herpel singled and stole second. Santacruz singled him, then Calvillo walked. Robert Rodriguez tripled home two runs, and he scored on an RBI single by Evyn Booth as Hibbing took a 5-3 lead.
Dakota State scored twice in the fifth to tie it 5-5, then the Cardinals got the go-ahead run in the fifth.
Calvillo singled, then scored on a double by Rodriguez.
Cunningham shut the door on Dakota State in the sixth, and Mundell picked up the save by facing four hitters in the seventh.
Herpel finished with two hits as did Santacruz, Calvillo, Rodriguez, who had three RBI, and Booth. Jake Anderly had a triple.
Alec Gannon had two hits for the Trojans, as did Fabian Boria.
Micah DeHarty tossed three innings of eight-hit ball, striking out three and walking two.
Against Miles, Garrett Elkelboom took the loss, working five innings. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked four. Cole Mammenga worked 2/3 of an inning, giving up four hits. He fanned one.
Miles scored three times in the first, two times in the fifth, then Pioneers tallied seven runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Hibbing got its only two runs in the sixth as Herpel singled, then took second on a walk to Anderly. Rodriguez walked to load the bases, then Calvillo reached on an error to score both runs.
Herpel finished with two, the only two safeties the Cardinals got off of Miles pitcher Jay Neugebauer, who struck out eight and walked two in five innings of work.
Dawson Parry had two hits and three RBI for the Pioneers. Keith Mandy had one hit and four RBI.
According to Manager Bob DeNucci, the rest of Hibbing’s trip has been canceled due to the coronavirus issue.
DSU 120 020 0 — 5 9 0
HCC 104 010 x — 6 11 5
Dakota State: Micah DeHarty (L), NNA (4th), NNA (5th) and Seth Resnick; Hibbing: JD Cunningham (W), Brody Mundell (7th) (S) and Derrick Calvillo; 2B — Hunter Herpel, Robert Rodriguez; 3B — Rodreguez, Jake Anderly.
HCC 000 002 — 2 2 4
MCC 300 027 — 12 10 3
Hibbing: Garrett Eikelboom (L), Cole Mammenga (6th) and Colton Cobb; Miles: Jay Neugebauer (W) and Stockton Brems; 2B — Dawson Parry 2; 3B — Deklan Harper, Keith Manby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.