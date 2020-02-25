MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing Community College baseball team dropped a doubleheader to North Iowa Area Community College, falling 16-3 and 5-1 Tuesday at US Bank Stadium.
In game one, Codeih Powers took the loss, tossing five innings. He allowed five hits, struck out one and walked three. Cole Mammenga worked one inning, giving up two hits and walking one.
The Cardinals lone run was scored in the sixth inning when Herpel reached on an error, then took second on a single by Santacruz.
Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch, then Calvillo singled home Herpel.
Santacruz finished with two hits, including a double. Robert Rodriguez had the other Hibbing hit.
Patrick Pridgen started for NIACC, working three innings. He gave up one hit and struck out five. Michael Sturek worked 2 2/3 innings of two-hit ball. He fanned four. Collin Kramer tossed a 1/3 of an inning, giving up one hit. Tyson Tucker worked one inning, striking out one and walking one.
Brian Williams had two hits, including a double. Will Sturek had two hits, including a home.
In game two, Hunter Herpel took the loss, tossing three innings of three-hit ball. He struck out three and walked five. Carson Dobias tossed one inning, giving up two hits and walking three; Derrick Calvillo worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, striking out one and walking three; Diego Martinez worked 2 2/3 innings of three-hit ball. He fanned three and walked one.
NIACC took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Cardinals tied in their half of the inning on an RBI double by Calvillo, scoring Colton Cobb who doubled.
With NIACC leading 4-1 after 2 ½ innings, Ray Santacruz hit a two-run home run in the third to make it 4-3, but that would be the end of Hibbing’s scoring.
NIACC added five runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Nick Lommen tossed 2 2/3 innings for NIACC. He gave up three hits, struck out five and walked one. Frankie Volkers worked 4 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Ross Cochran had three hits for NIACC, including a double and four RBI. Anthony Catalano had two hits, with a double. Mason Hyde hit a two-
run home run for NIACC. Will Sturek added three RBI.
NIACC 120 053 4 — 16 12 0
HCC 102 000 0 — 3 3 2
NIACC: Nick Lommen (W), Frankie Volkers (3rd) and Ross Cochran; Hibbing: Hunter Herpel (L), Carson Dobias (4th), Derrick Calvillo (5th), Diego Martinez (6th) and Calvillo, Colton Cobb (4th); 2B — Cochran, John Solfest, Anthony Catalano, Calvillo, Cobb; HR — Mason Hyde, Ray Santacruz.
HCC 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
NIACC 010 022 x — 5 7 1
Hibbing: Codeih Powers (L), Cole Mammenga (6th) and Cobb; NIACC: Patrick Pridgen (W), Michael Sturek (4th), Collin Kramer (6th), Tyson Tucker (7th) and Jake Kouneski; 2B — Santacruz, Brian Williams; HR — Will Sturek.
Boys Basketball
N-K 89
Fond du Lac 55
NASHWAUK — The Spartans put six players into double figures en route to the home win over the Ogichidaag Tuesday.
Gaige Waldvogel led the way with 18 points, followed by Brent Keranen with 17. Jeff Lorenz had 15, Jack Lorenz 13 and Spencer Engel and Keegan Warmuth both had 11 for Nashwauk-Keewatin (21-4).
Jordan Brown had 31, including six 3-pointers, for Fond du Lac. Ken Fox had 12, all 3-pointers.
FDL 22 33 — 55
NK 43 46 — 89
Fond du Lac: Jordan Brown 31, Simon LaPrairie 1, Ken Fox 12, Jalen Paulson 2, Rolo Defoe 9.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Casey Clusiau 2, Spencer Engel 11, Daniel Clusiau 2, Jeff Lorenz 15, Keegan Warmuth 11, Jack Lorenz 13, Brent Keranen 17.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 13; Nashwauk-Keewatin 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 5-7; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-13; 3-pointers: Brown 6, Fox 4, Waldvogel, Engel 3, Jeff Lorenz.
Saturday’s Result
Cherry 67
Heritage Christian Academy 50
MINNEAPOLIS — The Tigers dominated on the boards and got four players in double figures in the win over the Eagles Saturday.
Katie Peterson scoerd 13 points and pulled down 19 boards in the game. Jessa Schroetter had 19 points, Karlee Grondahl scored 14 and Kaelynn Kudis had 10.
Kristen Robbins had 18 for Heritage Christian Academy, and Jordyn Allen had 13.
CHS 30 37 — 67
HCA 23 27 — 50
Cherry: Katie Peterson 13, Lauren Staples 5, Karlee Grondahl 14, Olivia Baasi 3, Kacie Zganjar 3, Kaelynn Kudis 10, Jessa Schroetter 19.
Heritage Christian Academy: Anika Miller 6, Katie Smith 2, Taylor Schule 8, Makenna Cruz 2, Kaitlan Jones 1, Kristen Robbins 18, Jordyn Allen 13.
Total Fouls: Cherry 14; Heritage Christian Academy 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 16-25; Heritage Christian Academy 9-20; 3-pointers: Staples, Kudis 2, Schule, Robbins 2.
