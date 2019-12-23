Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If Kaylyn Bowen had a New Year’s resolution, it would be to stay injury free.
The Rush City native has had her share of injuries over her short athletic career, but when she’s healthy, the sky’s the limit for the Hibbing Community College freshman.
Bowen was a force on the Cardinals volleyball team in the fall, and she’s lighting it up on the basketball court as well.
Only, Bowen suffered a fractured wrist early in the hoops season, that limited her playing time.
Bowen is all healed up, and she’s hoping the injury bug is behind her.
So is Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer, who knows what kind of impact Bowen can have when she’s healthy and in the Cardinals’ lineup.
“She’s a player that’s going to give it 110-percent,” Palmer said. “She’s always a go-getter, she works hard in practice and in games for you. She adjusts with whatever you give her.”
The only glitch has been Bowen’s injuries.
In high school, Bowen broke her finger during, she said, either her sophomore or junior seasons. She had to sit out 2 ½ weeks in basketball.
As a senior, she suffered a shoulder injury near the end of the volleyball season, had surgery, and missed most of the basketball season.
Bowen had a labral tear, so they performed Bankart surgery on her.
A Bankart repair is an operation for habitual anterior shoulder dislocation. The joint capsule is sewed to the detached glenoid labrum, without duplication of the subscapularis tendon. The procedure is named for the Bankart lesion, a common name for the condition it addresses.
“They went in through three spots in the front of my shoulder and two in the back,” Bowen said. “They had to carve the bone down until it started bleeding because they need a bleeding bone to heal.
“They cut open a little flap that had healed closed when it was supposed to be open. They drilled three or four holes in my shoulder and pounded in these tacks that had wires connected to them. They wrapped the wires around my tendon to try to keep it in place.”
Bowen was supposed to be out five to six months. She returned in 3 ½ months.
That Bowen recovered in 3 ½ months is remarkable, but while she was out, Bowen did all she could to help the team out.
“I love playing, but I knew that I wasn’t going to be able to do my part on the floor,” Bowen said.”I had to do my part as a player on the bench, keeping everybody positive and helping them out.
“I would let them know what I saw on the bench vs. what I could see on the floor. You get a totally different perspective on the bench vs. being on the floor.”
She may have hurt, but Bowen was receiving a lot of attention for her basketball skills. She had looks from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, St. Thomas and the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Thanks to Rush City native Dennis Frandsen, Bowen ended up in Hibbing.
“He offered to pay every seniors’ tuition for a community college,” Bowen said. “Once Hibbing contacted me and wanted me on the team, I looked into their Law Enforcement program.
“I figured it was a perfect fit for me. I’m grateful for the opportunity that I have with him. He was giving back to his community to help us out.”
When Bowen arrived in Hibbing, she went right to trainer Kailey Reddick and told her about her history of injuries.
Bowen got through the volleyball season unscathed, but she wasn’t so fortunate during the early part of the basketball season.
Bowen hit the floor hard during a game at Cardinal Gymnasium, then she took an elbow, fracturing that wrist in two places.
“I knew something was going to happen,” Bowen said. “I knew what was wrong, but I didn’t want to believe it. I tried to play it off, but the trainer was like, ‘I’m not going to let you play unless you get it looked at,’ I went and got it looked at.”
Bowen only sat out 2 ½ weeks. She only missed two games because the weather snowed out some other contests.
“I’m thankful for that because that
was less games I had to sit out, but it was the same thing in high school,” Bowen said. “Knowing that I wouldn’t be able to do my part on the floor, I tried to keep everybody positive in doing my part on the sidelines.”
That’s the kind player Palmer wants on her team.
“She’ll do whatever it takes to be able to play,” Palmer said. “She brings a lot of life, so she picks everybody else up, even if they’re having a down game.”
Bowen is back at full strength, and she’s hoping there isn’t any other setbacks.
“I can’t promise that I’m going to be injury free, but I’m going to try and do what I can to help the team,” Bowen said. “It’s all about making smart plays, and trying not to make errors in a way for me not being hurt.”
