Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Athena Dunham is a survivor… A cancer survivor.
The Hibbing Community College freshman was diagnosed with leukemia when she was six-years-old, but now, Dunham has been in remission for 12 years, and she’s going strong on the basketball court with the Lady Cardinals.
Most six-year-olds have a lot of energy, but that wasn’t the case for Dunham.
“We were going through a series of bad times, trying to figure out what was wrong with me,” Dunham said. “It got to the point where I couldn’t walk anymore. I had been through so many blood tests.
“At one point, they had found something, but they didn’t preserve the sample correctly. They couldn’t find it.”
The symptoms persisted, then on a trip to the Minnesota Zoo, things started to boil over.
“You should want to go see the animals, but it got to the point where all I wanted to do was sleep in the car,” Dunham said.
That’s when the Dunhams got a referral to the Children’s Hospital where they diagnosed her problem.
“I did a whole bunch of tests,” Dunham said. “We were on our way out, and they stopped us in the elevator and told us what was going on. That was three days before my seventh birthday.”
That’s when Dunham found out she had leukemia.
Simply put, leukemia stops red-blood-cell growth, and that, in turn, keeps building pressure in the bones to a point where it gets difficult to walk. It’s painful.
“Stuff just develops, but when you’re that young, you can’t comprehend it,” Dunham said. “You can see your parents struggling to deal with it. You’re sitting there not understanding what’s going on.
“I was tired. I didn’t want to do anything. I was completely overwhelmed.”
Once she found out, Dunham started her treatments immediately.
“They put us in a room, and they started me on the IV’s (for chemotherapy) and everything, that night,” Dunham said. “You could either take a lot of liquids or pills. I had never taken pills before, so I decided to go for that instead because it was easier to do.
“There were nights when I had to take at least 11 pills at a time. As a young child, I really didn’t have issues with it.”
Dunham didn’t have to fight it alone.
“My mom was a warrior through the whole thing,” Dunham said. “She was my support system.”
For girls, the treatment typically lasts 2 ½ years. For boys, it’s three years.
Dunham also underwent several bone-marrow transplants and spinal taps.
“I don’t exactly remember the timeline on it, but I know when we first started treatments, I spent the first week in the hospital, then I had to be there once every week, then once every two weeks and so on,” Dunham said.
“When you’re going through this, they have to completely tear your immune system down. I couldn’t go to school for an entire year. I had to be home-schooled. I was a bit behind on everything like that. I couldn’t go in public for a whole year.”
Dunahm’s treatments went according to plan, and when Dunham was nine, she was in remission.
“Every year you’re in remission is a less of a chance of getting it back,” Dunham said. “I’ve been in remission for 12 years now.”
The best part — she could finally go back to school and more importantly, play outdoors.
“When I finally got the OK that I could go outside again, it was storming outside,” Dunham said. “As a little kid, you like to play in the puddles. When I found out I could go outside, I decided that it was a good idea to go roll in a mud puddle.”
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer never saw Dunham go through her treatments, but she knows what kind of person Dunham is. Palmer has nothing but respect for her and what she’s gone through.
“It shows in her character,” Palmer said. “She’s always positive and happy to be here. She works hard. She doesn’t take anything for granted. She’s fun to be around. “She has a 100-percent work ethic.
“She always works hard and tries to be better in whatever you ask her to do.”
Dunham didn’t pick up sports until the fifth grade.
“I didn’t know a thing about sports when I started out, but I grew to love it,” Dunham said. “It became a way of life. It’s my safe place now. It clears my mind to be here. You don’t think about it as much.”
Dunham might forget about it when she’s playing volleyball, basketball and softball, but in those quiet, introspective moments, it’s always in the back of her mind.
“There’s always that chance it could come back,” Dunham said. “With the type of treatment I had, it can come back and cause other problems. There isn’t a day that goes by when you don’t think about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.