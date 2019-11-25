Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — When Raiden Forrest was in high school, he only played one year of varsity basketball at West Fargo.
It was frustrating, to say the least, but that was the nature of the beast because West Fargo was loaded with talent.
Forrest certainly had that kind of talent, but he had to wait his turn for playing time.
When he got it, Forrest didn’t disappoint. He played well enough to attend Dickinson State last year, but due to financial reasons, he had to leave the school.
The Blue Hawks’ loss was Hibbing Community College’s gain.
Forrest is now a member of the Cardinal men’s basketball team, and Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto couldn’t be more pleased with his new recruit.
“He emailed me looking for a place to play last year,” Ciochetto said. “He showed me some film, and I liked what I saw. He has decent size, and he could shoot the ball a little bit.
“What we found out about him when he got here is that he’s probably our best post player, too. He has the best post moves. He’s a smart basketball player, a high basketball IQ. He’s a good student. He’s doing a lot of good things for the team.”
All of Forrest’s basketball skills were honed at West Fargo, which has no shortage of talented players.
“I only played varsity my senior year,” Forrest said. “There’s a lot of good guys out there, but that helped me develop as a basketball player.”
Forrest got a little help from his brother, Melvin Collins, who played college ball at Dickinson State and Bismarck State.
“My brother was on the team before me, and we had a state-championship run my junior year,” Forrest said. “I was on that team. We had a state-championship run my second year, too, so there’s a lot of good players out there.
“It was hard to make the squad, but it improved me a lot just playing with my brother. I trained with him, and that’s how I honed my basketball skills. He taught me a lot.”
Still, he had to wait his turn.
“It’s frustrating, actually,” Forrest said. “I talked to my brother a lot. I wanted to play so bad. I thought I had the skills to play, but you have to keep working, keep improving. It’s a downer, but, at the same time, you have to use it as motivation.”
Forrest had enough game to follow Collins to Dickinson State, and even though he stayed there for one year, his game improved by leaps and bounds.
“They have a great program out there, and it helped me a lot on the defensive end and my post-up game,” Forrest said. “Even though I’m a smaller guard, I still like to post up. That helped me a lot going there, then coming here.”
When Ciochetto received Forrest’s email, he got right to work on getting him to campus.
“I talked to his college coach, and he said he was a good kid,” Ciochetto said. “That’s No. 1, being a good student. That’s what we like to see. From there, we watched some film on him. I looked him up from his high-school days, and saw some decent stats there.
“You go in blind with most of these players. Everybody puts together a great highlight film, but the stats don’t lie. When I can find stats on some players, that helps me feel better about bringing them in.”
Through four games, Ciochetto hasn’t been disappointed with Forrest’s play.
“He’s exceeded our expectations on what he brings to the team,” Ciochetto said. “He was elected captain, along with the other two sophomores. That type of leadership is important for a JUCO team.”
Forrest might be a guard, but as mentioned before, he doesn’t mind posting up on the inside.
“I can get down there easy,” Forrest said. “The people in this conference are kind of smaller, so I feel I can get easy buckets off of that. The downside is my shot hasn’t been falling as much.
“When that gets going, the floodgates will open.”
What’s it going to take to get that shot to fall?
“It’s working in practice every day to be honest,” Forrest said. “I’ve been tweaking my shot a little bit, but it’s mostly confidence with me. If I’m confident, I’ll be hitting my shots.”
Ciochetto likes Forrest’s versatility.
“He brings different things each game,” Ciochetto said. “Sometimes, he’s hot from the 3-point line. Other times, he has this good floater going. He has great post moves. Being a 6-2 guard, a lot of times he has a size advantage because he gets smaller guards on him.
“We can take advantage of that and get him in the post. We can flip the tables a little bit, and have a post game without a true big.”
Like all players, Forrest still needs to work on his game.
“My ball handling needs to grow, and my shooting,” Forrest said. “I know where it can be, so I want that to be at its fullest potential. I know that can grow a lot. My defense can always get better.
“I always try to improve my defense. I’d like to think I’m a two-way player, but the people out there might not think that. I always try to be a two-way player.”
Ciochetto has no doubt that Forrest will keep growing his game.
“The biggest thing with Raiden is to keep working hard, keep getting in more elite shape and work on that shot even more,” Ciochetto said. “He’s a good 3-point shooter, but he can be better. He has to fix a couple of things mechanically.
“He needs to keep leading the team.”
Leading the Cardinals is first and foremost on Forrest’s mind.
“I’m hoping that we make the playoffs, at least,” Forrest said. “If we work for that, anything can happen in the playoffs. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most, making the playoffs, then going from there.”
