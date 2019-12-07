Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Accutax 44 16
Rudi’s Pizza 44 16
Kitzville Body 37 23
Corner Bar 36 24
H.B.C. 30 30
Genesis 28 32
Checco’s 24 36
Ranger 22 38
Am. Legion 19 41
Mr. Nicks 16 44
Latest Results
Corner Bar 3, Hibbing Bowling Center 1
Checco’s 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4
Mr. Nicks 0, Ranger Chevrolet 4
American Legion 1, Genesis Refrigeration 3
Accutax 4, Kitzville Body Shop 0
Individual High Games
Karen Koprevic 170; Diane Kobal 170; Brenda Price 180; Lisa Stalboerger 185, 177; Gail Ricke 178; Stephanie Marturano 174; Terri Frider 195; Arlys Nagler 170; Robyn Jeranek 180; Marlene Barto 170; Becky Roepke 176; Amy Kutz 201
Individual High Series
Lisa Stalboerger 505; Amy Kutz 523
Commercial Bowling
Team W L
H.B.C 67 24
Rosie Tippin 5 64 27
Iron Range Tire 59 32
Range Spine 59 32
Range Regional 57 34
Thirsty Moose 43 48
Kitzville Body 37 54
Thrivent 29 62
Taco Johns 27 64
BYE 13 78
Latest Results
Hibbing Bowling Center 7, Rosie Tippin 5 0
Taco Johns 5, Thrivent Financial 2
Thirsty Moose 5, Kitzville Body 2
Iron Range Tire 5, BYE 2
Range Spine 5, Range Regional Airport 2
Individual High Games
Vince Cesari 205; Tony Varichak 223; Mark Lantman 249; Norm Stark 214, 224; Jim Andrican 203; Rodney Patla 205; Mike Fish 221; Matt Maki 215; Brian Timmerman 200; Kevin Vonderhaar 244, 204, 217; Scott Terzich 203; Craig Whitman 224, 218, 200; Scott Fawkes 206; Jack Berland 227; Gary Bye 213, 204; Brian Elmquist 221, 201; Jamie Goss 257, 201; Karl Manner 201; Dan Nehiba 228; Kelly Manner 213, 209, 225
Individual High Series
Norm Stark 631; Kevin Vonderhaar 665; Craig Whitman 642; Gary Bye 601; Brian Elmquist 614; Jamie Goss 638; Kelly Manner 647
Mixed 55 Plus
Team W L
Daisies 32 22
Mums 30 24
Orchids 28 20
Sweetpeas 28 26
Marigolds 28 26
Sunflowers 22 32
Cosmos 20 10
Lilacs 20 28
Individual High Games
Men: Vince Cesari 202, 216, 203; Ron Nucech 176; Sam Nenadich 182, 205; Toivo Johnson 214, 171, 187; Mark Sartori 204, 183; Fran Vonderhaar 198
Women: Barb Wray 167; Sheryl Tokarczyk 156; Lynn Ryan 155, 169; Kitty Bishop 147, 155; Nancy Sartori 177, 219; Nancy Hill 188, 166, 161; Tracy Cesari 175, 199
Individual High Series
Men: Vince Cesari 621; Sam Nenadich 556; Toivo Johnson 572
Women: Nancy Hill 515; Tracy Cesari 508; Lynn Ryan 463; Kitty Bishop 433; Nancy Sartori 533
Splits
Ron Nucech 2-7; Barb Wray 2-7; Kitty Bishop 5-7 (twice); Bob Tokarczyk 3-10; Mark Sartori 4-9
Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Hart Electric 36.5 15.5
Bougalis 35 17
Palmers 31 21
Solands Painting 30.5 21.5
Norri Dist. 27 25
L&M Radiator 25.5 26.5
MN Twist Drill 25 27
Tall Pines Ice 24 28
L&L Rentals 23 29
Mr. Nicks 20 32
Sportsmans 19.5 32.5
Knitting Knight 15 37
Latest Results
Palmers 4, Sportsmans 0
Hart Electric 4, Mr. Nicks 0
L&L Rentals 3, L&M Radiator 1
Norri Distribution 3, MN Twist Drill 1
Tall Pines Ice 3, Knitting Knight 1
Bougalis Construction 4, Solands Painting 0
Individual High Games
Men:M. Maki 205; A. Ralidak 201; A. Kanipes 257; L. Manner 237; G. Bye 200, 203; Twig 201; J. Schmelzer 211, 203; J. Elison 212, 224, 216; S. Calligan 224; B. Elmquist 235, 226; J. Goerdt 209; A. Goerdt 244, 257; J. Peterson 202; L. Goerdt 234, 203; G. Moe 201; R. Patla 216; K. Vonderhaar 257, 211, 205; Sh. Goerdt 215, 223; Sl. Goerdt 225, 209; J. Goss 222; P. Lenoie 224; D. Carriveau 214; V. Larson 230; b. Masteurn 202, 213
Women: K. Manner 182; D. Kobal 188
Individual High Series
Men: A. Kanipes 613; J. Elmquist 652; B. Elmquist 642; A. Goerdt 675; L. Goerdt 607; K. Vonderhaar 673; Sh. Goerdt 623; Sl. Goerdt 615
Women: D. Kobal 508
Koffee Klatch
Team W L
Robins 27 9
Eagles 18 18
Chickadees 14 22
Cardinals 13 23
Latest Results
Cardinals 4, Robins 0
Chickadees 0, Eagles 4
Individual High Games
K. Gargano 145; E. Forbes 200; J. Garver 143, 146; M. Cerar 140; M. Eichholz 144, 148; E. Sanders 159, 151
Individual High Series
E. Forbes 442; J. Garver 415; M. Eichholz 406; E. Sandberg 447
Classic
Team W L
Roma Lee 193.5 79.5
Jasper Engin. 166.5 106.5
Silver Creek 156.5 116.5
L&L Rental 152.5 120.5
Palmers 148 125
Range Spine 146 127
Budweiser 129.5 143.5
H.B.C 121 152
Valentini’s 85 188
13th Frame 66.5 206.5
Latest Results
Hibbing Bowling Center 14, Valentini’s 7
Budweiser 7.5, Palmers 13.5
L&L Rental 15, Range Spine 6
Roma Lee Designs 17, 13th Frame 4
Silver Creek Liquor 5.5, Jasper Engineering 15.5
Individual High Games
T. Timmerman 249; A. Hurd 228; K. Kosel 234; J. Plese 228; B. Masteller 227; L. Goerdt 234; R. Wolfe 225; C. Goerdt 267, 238; J. Birmes 258, 227; K. Vonderhaar 259, 265; G. Bye 257; B. Elmquist 226; P. Christie 235; D. Gustavsson 247, 238; T. Birmes 266; P. Mahoney 231; K. Moritz 225; S. Terzich 234; C. Martin 232, 253; S. Fawkes 236
Individual High Series
L. Goerdt 677; C. Goerdt 706; J. Birmes 694; K. Vonderhaar 755; G. Bye 663; D. Gustavsson 699; C. Martin 691
Pioneer
Team W L
Blue Jays 44 22
Wrens 42 24
Canaries 38 28
Chickadees 38 28
Bobo Links 36 30
Vultures 36 30
Hawks 35 31
Coots 32 34
Larks 31 35
Crows 28 38
Eagles 28 38
Penguins 8 58
Latest Results
Vultures 6, Coots 0
Bobo Links 4, Crows 2
Blue Jays 4, Chickadees 2
Eagles 2, Hawks 4
Penguins 0, Larks 6
Canaries 2, Wrens 4
Individual High Games
B. Talyor 184; F. Bruno 184; M. Sparby 192, 196, 207; J. Pierce 190, 223; L. Bruno 213; C. Vlach 179, 189; R. Motter 187, 190, 224; C. Dale 178; R. Carlson 181, 201; D. Pecchia 187; K. Rancourt 186; E. Boben 181, 203; M. Fish 185, 200, 180; D. Whitman 179, 191; M. Bjellos 178; D. Vincent 180, 234; B. Steichen 212; G. Gibson 179; S. Raukar 179; E. Monacelli 180
Individual High Series
M. Spraby 595; J. Pierce 548; L. Bruno 552; C. Vlach 531; R. Motter 601; R. Carlson 530; E. Boben 556; M. Fish 565; D. Vincent 566
