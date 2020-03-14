Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Rudi’s Pizza 73 31
Corner Bar 64 40
Accutax 63 41
Kitzville Body 59 45
H.B.C 57 47
Genesis 45.5 58.5
Am. Legion 42 62
Ranger Chev. 40.5 63.5
Mr. Nicks 38.5 65.5
Checco’s 37.5 66.5
Latest Results
Accutax 2, American Legion 2
Hibbing Bowling Center 4, Checco’s 0
Kitzville Body Shop 4, Ranger Chevrolet 0
Rudi’s Pizza 4, Genesis Refrigeration 0
Mr. Nick’s 3, Corner Bar 1
Individual High Games
Terri Frider 176; Arlys Nagler 190; Joann Schloesser 173; Sue Quitberg 178; Missy Smith 176; Jenny McClellan 176; Becky Roepke 177, 195; Gail Ricke 186; Kristina Pierce 199, 191; Patto Pritchard 179; Mary Bronniche 179.
Individual High Series
Becky Roepke 523; Kristina Pierce 541.
Mixed 55-Plus
Team W L
Daisies 70 44
Marigolds 62 52
Sweetpeas 58 56
Sunflowers 58 56
Orchids 54 54
Lilacs 44 64
Cosmos 42 36
Mums 40 38
Individual High Games
Men: Vince Cesari 224, 195, 187; Fran Vonderhaar 200, 172, 258; Mark Sartori 200, 191; Toivo Johnson 196, 190.
Women: Lynn Ryan 150; Nancy Hill 170, 157; Tracy Cesari 170; Nancy Sartori 159, 141; Kris Vonderhaar 168, 149, 178; Kitty Bishop 162.
Individual High Series
Men: Fran Vonderhaar 630; Vince Cesari 606; Toivo Johnson 537; Mark Sartori 548.
Women: Lynn Ryan 425; Nancy Hill 461; Kris Vonderhaar 495; Tracy Cesari 465; Nancy Sartori 436; Sheryl Tokarczyk
Splits: Sheryl Tokarczyk 3-10; Tracy Cesari 5-8-10.
Elks
Team W L
Dairy Queen 42 28
Thrivent Financial 41 29
Wells Fargo Bank 40 30
Range Spine 38 32
S&S Construction 36 34
Laitala Construction 32 38
Dave’s West Howard 31 39
HBC 20 50
Latest Results
Dave’s West Howard Auto 5, HBC 2
Range Spine 4, Wells Fargo Bank 3
Dairy Queen 5. Laitala Construction 2
Thrivent Financial 4, S&S Construction 3
Individual High Games
Houtkooper 200, VonderHaar 225, Hautala 213, Bye 202, 202, Sandberg 212, Garrelts 215, 220, VonderHaar 202, Layton 254, 206; Ostrander 214; Mattson 247; Arola 218, 227, 231
Individual High Series
Garrelts 634; Layton 652; Mattson 605; Arola 676
Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Mr. Nick’s 30 10
Hart Electric 25 15
L&L Rental 23 17
Soland’s Painting 23 17
Palmer’s 22 18
Bougalis Construction 22 18
MN Twist Drill 19 21
Sportsman’s 19 21
L&M Radiator 18 22
Norri Distributing 14 26
Tall Pines Ice 14 26
Knitting Knight 11 29
Latest Results
Sportsman’s 4, Bougalis Construction 0
Tall Pines Ice 3, Norri Distributin 1
Knitting Knight 3, MN Twist Drill 1
Soland’s Painting 3, Palmer’s 1
Hart Electric 2, L&M Radiator 2
Mr. Nick’s 4. L&L Rentals 0
Individual High Games
Men: Moe 212, 200, 217; Patla 202; VonderHaar 236, 223; Goerdt 224; Ranta 212; Goss 277, 254; Kanipes 201; Manner 228, 228; Bye 270, 258; Weinand 258, 210; Eliason 248; Elmquist 245, 229, 258
Goerdt 204; Peterson 225; Goerdt 202, 203; Twig 245, 208, 206; Schmelzer 245, 215, 206; Gustavsson 206, 205, 201
Women: Rodorigo 173, 191; Kobal 216, 183; Skalsky 268, 211; Manner 223, 199
Individual High Series
Men: Moe 629; VonderHaar 654; Goss 719; Manner 625; Bye 711; Weinand 663; Elmquist 732; Eliason 601; Goerdt 604; Twig 653; Schmelzer 666; Gustavsson 612
Women: Rodorigo 526; Kobal 555; Skalsky 651; Manner 573
Senior Women
Team W L
Petunias 59.5 40.5
Tulips 57 43
Orchids 52 48
Marigolds 50 50
Wild Roses 49 51
Sweet Peas 47.5 52.5
Poppies 47 53
Lilies 47 53
Pansies 46 54
Mums 45 55
Latest Results
Wild Roses 1, Sweet Peas 3
Lilies 1, Petunias 3
Mums 2, Pansies 2
Marigolds 3, Orchids 1
Tulips 0, Poppies 4
Individual High Games
Maki 143, 143; Sartori 140; O’Brien 202; Mancini 147; Biship 145; Sabin 145; Germ 152; Skienicka 157, Niemi 160, 157, 151; Layton 142, 191; Garver 165, 148; Mesia 161, 140, 186; Mannes 144; Cerar 173; Hill 145, 157; Forbes 142, 149; Eichholz 190, 140; O’Bryan 146, Corradi 142, 140; Hendrickson 187; Dombek NSA
Individual High Series
Maki 415; O’Bryen 473; Bishop 410; Niemi 468; Layton 463; Garver 445; Mesia 487; Mannes 405; Cerar 435; Hill 440; Forbes 401; Eichholz 444.
Koffee Klatch
Team W L
Robins 60 24
Eagles 44 40
Chickadees 35 49
Cardinals 29 55
Latest Results
Cardinals 0, Robins 4
Chickadees 3, Eagles 1
Individual High Games
Forbes 168; Garver 171; Cerar 164; Hill 149, 148; Layton 150, 140; Eichholz 167
Individual High Series
Forbes 442; Garver 427; Cerar 408; Hill 436; Layton 428; Eichholz 408
Pioneer
Team W L
Canaries 95 55
Coots 92 58
Vultures 92 58
Wrens 90 60
Blue Jays 82 68
Larks 80 70
Bobolinks 76 74
Hawks 69 81
Chickadees 68 82
Crows 66 84
Eagles 64 86
Penguins 26 124
Latest Results
Blue Jays 2, Bobolinks 4
Eagles 4, Coots 2
Vultures 3, Wrens 3
Chickadees 2, Crows 4
Larks 2, Hawks 4
Canaries 6, Penguins 0
Individual High Games
Gibson 187; Zabinski 178; Motter 212, 176, 197; Williams 187, 176; Dale 216, 180, 177; O’Bryen 206; Westlund 235; Kromer 200; Jones 177; Perko 176; Sparby 235, 192; Pierce 178; Bruno 185; Carlson 211; Pechhia 175; Boben 194, 232; Fawkes 180; Fish 177, 184; Whitman 217, 216; Steichen 191; Vlah 179
Individual High Series
Motter 585; Dale 573; Westlund 546; Kromer 531; Sparby 577; Boben 575; Whitman 591
Friday Strikers
Team W L
Industrial Rubber 58 34
Frito Lay 56 36
C&J Interior 50 42
Toner Planet 46.5 45.5
2nd Chance 41.5 50.5
Roma Lae Designs 41.5 50.5
Triplel R Racing 39.5 52.5
Northern Foundry 35 57
Latest Results
Triple R Racing 0, C&J Interiors 4
Northern Foundry 0, Industrial Rubber 4
2nd Chance 3, Rom Lae Designs 1
Toner Planet 3, Frito Lay 1
Individual High Games
Men: Smith 208, 257; VonderHaar 234, 234; Colwell 201, 210; Prtine 204, 221; Olson 214; Thompson 201, 235; Kobal 211; VonderHaar 238, 246, 206
Women: Manner 209, 183; Kobal 198; Birmes 247, 234, 203; Hill 183, 190
Individual High Series
Men: Smith 648; VonderHaar 655; Prtine 614; Thompson 608; VonderHaar 690
Women: Manner 525; Birmes 684
Classic
Team W L
Roma Lae Designs 366 180
Jasper Engineering 359 187
Silver Creek Liquor 311 235
Range Spine 301.5 244.5
L&L Rental 284 262
Palmer’s 281.5 264.5
HBC 255 291
Budweiser 253 293 Valentini’s 186.5 359.5
13th Frame 132.5 413.5
Latest Results
Roma Lae Designs 13, Jasper 8
Palmer’s 12, Valentini’s 9
Range Spine 18, 13th Frame 3
L&L Rental 12; Hibbing Bowling Center 9
Budweiser 8, Silver Creek Liquor 13
Individual High Games
Bye 234; Elmquist 244; Thompson 244; Schmelzer 278; Terzich 235; Martin 254, 227; Manner 226, 233; LeNoie 233; Stark 254, 226; Birmes 235, 237, 257; Cesari 236, 225; VonderHaar 232; Goss 236; Goerdt 226; Peterson 234, 229; Kosel 232; Goerdt 279; VonderHaar 234; Mahoney 235, 236; Cleveland 237, 226; Moritz 246, 289
Individual High Series
Bye 665; Schmelzer 660; Manner 662; Stark 694; Birmes 729; Cesari 662; Kosel 650; Mahoney 686; Cleveland 686; Moritz 716
