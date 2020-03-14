Dort’s Commercial

Team W L

Rudi’s Pizza 73 31

Corner Bar 64 40

Accutax 63 41

Kitzville Body 59 45

H.B.C 57 47

Genesis 45.5 58.5

Am. Legion 42 62

Ranger Chev. 40.5 63.5

Mr. Nicks 38.5 65.5

Checco’s 37.5 66.5

Latest Results

Accutax 2, American Legion 2

Hibbing Bowling Center 4, Checco’s 0

Kitzville Body Shop 4, Ranger Chevrolet 0

Rudi’s Pizza 4, Genesis Refrigeration 0

Mr. Nick’s 3, Corner Bar 1

Individual High Games

Terri Frider 176; Arlys Nagler 190; Joann Schloesser 173; Sue Quitberg 178; Missy Smith 176; Jenny McClellan 176; Becky Roepke 177, 195; Gail Ricke 186; Kristina Pierce 199, 191; Patto Pritchard 179; Mary Bronniche 179.

Individual High Series

Becky Roepke 523; Kristina Pierce 541.

Mixed 55-Plus

Team W L

Daisies 70 44

Marigolds 62 52

Sweetpeas 58 56

Sunflowers 58 56

Orchids 54 54

Lilacs 44 64

Cosmos 42 36

Mums 40 38

Individual High Games

Men: Vince Cesari 224, 195, 187; Fran Vonderhaar 200, 172, 258; Mark Sartori 200, 191; Toivo Johnson 196, 190.

Women: Lynn Ryan 150; Nancy Hill 170, 157; Tracy Cesari 170; Nancy Sartori 159, 141; Kris Vonderhaar 168, 149, 178; Kitty Bishop 162.

Individual High Series

Men: Fran Vonderhaar 630; Vince Cesari 606; Toivo Johnson 537; Mark Sartori 548.

Women: Lynn Ryan 425; Nancy Hill 461; Kris Vonderhaar 495; Tracy Cesari 465; Nancy Sartori 436; Sheryl Tokarczyk

Splits: Sheryl Tokarczyk 3-10; Tracy Cesari 5-8-10.

Elks

Team W L

Dairy Queen 42 28

Thrivent Financial 41 29

Wells Fargo Bank 40 30

Range Spine 38 32

S&S Construction 36 34

Laitala Construction 32 38

Dave’s West Howard 31 39

HBC 20 50

Latest Results

Dave’s West Howard Auto 5, HBC 2

Range Spine 4, Wells Fargo Bank 3

Dairy Queen 5. Laitala Construction 2

Thrivent Financial 4, S&S Construction 3

Individual High Games

Houtkooper 200, VonderHaar 225, Hautala 213, Bye 202, 202, Sandberg 212, Garrelts 215, 220, VonderHaar 202, Layton 254, 206; Ostrander 214; Mattson 247; Arola 218, 227, 231

Individual High Series

Garrelts 634; Layton 652; Mattson 605; Arola 676

Mesaba Miners

Team W L

Mr. Nick’s 30 10

Hart Electric 25 15

L&L Rental 23 17

Soland’s Painting 23 17

Palmer’s 22 18

Bougalis Construction 22 18

MN Twist Drill 19 21

Sportsman’s 19 21

L&M Radiator 18 22

Norri Distributing 14 26

Tall Pines Ice 14 26

Knitting Knight 11 29

Latest Results

Sportsman’s 4, Bougalis Construction 0

Tall Pines Ice 3, Norri Distributin 1

Knitting Knight 3, MN Twist Drill 1

Soland’s Painting 3, Palmer’s 1

Hart Electric 2, L&M Radiator 2

Mr. Nick’s 4. L&L Rentals 0

Individual High Games

Men: Moe 212, 200, 217; Patla 202; VonderHaar 236, 223; Goerdt 224; Ranta 212; Goss 277, 254; Kanipes 201; Manner 228, 228; Bye 270, 258; Weinand 258, 210; Eliason 248; Elmquist 245, 229, 258

Goerdt 204; Peterson 225; Goerdt 202, 203; Twig 245, 208, 206; Schmelzer 245, 215, 206; Gustavsson 206, 205, 201

Women: Rodorigo 173, 191; Kobal 216, 183; Skalsky 268, 211; Manner 223, 199

Individual High Series

Men: Moe 629; VonderHaar 654; Goss 719; Manner 625; Bye 711; Weinand 663; Elmquist 732; Eliason 601; Goerdt 604; Twig 653; Schmelzer 666; Gustavsson 612

Women: Rodorigo 526; Kobal 555; Skalsky 651; Manner 573

Senior Women

Team W L

Petunias 59.5 40.5

Tulips 57 43

Orchids 52 48

Marigolds 50 50

Wild Roses 49 51

Sweet Peas 47.5 52.5

Poppies 47 53

Lilies 47 53

Pansies 46 54

Mums 45 55

Latest Results

Wild Roses 1, Sweet Peas 3

Lilies 1, Petunias 3

Mums 2, Pansies 2

Marigolds 3, Orchids 1

Tulips 0, Poppies 4

Individual High Games

Maki 143, 143; Sartori 140; O’Brien 202; Mancini 147; Biship 145; Sabin 145; Germ 152; Skienicka 157, Niemi 160, 157, 151; Layton 142, 191; Garver 165, 148; Mesia 161, 140, 186; Mannes 144; Cerar 173; Hill 145, 157; Forbes 142, 149; Eichholz 190, 140; O’Bryan 146, Corradi 142, 140; Hendrickson 187; Dombek NSA

Individual High Series

Maki 415; O’Bryen 473; Bishop 410; Niemi 468; Layton 463; Garver 445; Mesia 487; Mannes 405; Cerar 435; Hill 440; Forbes 401; Eichholz 444.

Koffee Klatch

Team W L

Robins 60 24

Eagles 44 40

Chickadees 35 49

Cardinals 29 55

Latest Results

Cardinals 0, Robins 4

Chickadees 3, Eagles 1

Individual High Games

Forbes 168; Garver 171; Cerar 164; Hill 149, 148; Layton 150, 140; Eichholz 167

Individual High Series

Forbes 442; Garver 427; Cerar 408; Hill 436; Layton 428; Eichholz 408

Pioneer

Team W L

Canaries 95 55

Coots 92 58

Vultures 92 58

Wrens 90 60

Blue Jays 82 68

Larks 80 70

Bobolinks 76 74

Hawks 69 81

Chickadees 68 82

Crows 66 84

Eagles 64 86

Penguins 26 124

Latest Results

Blue Jays 2, Bobolinks 4

Eagles 4, Coots 2

Vultures 3, Wrens 3

Chickadees 2, Crows 4

Larks 2, Hawks 4

Canaries 6, Penguins 0

Individual High Games

Gibson 187; Zabinski 178; Motter 212, 176, 197; Williams 187, 176; Dale 216, 180, 177; O’Bryen 206; Westlund 235; Kromer 200; Jones 177; Perko 176; Sparby 235, 192; Pierce 178; Bruno 185; Carlson 211; Pechhia 175; Boben 194, 232; Fawkes 180; Fish 177, 184; Whitman 217, 216; Steichen 191; Vlah 179

Individual High Series

Motter 585; Dale 573; Westlund 546; Kromer 531; Sparby 577; Boben 575; Whitman 591

Friday Strikers

Team W L

Industrial Rubber 58 34

Frito Lay 56 36

C&J Interior 50 42

Toner Planet 46.5 45.5

2nd Chance 41.5 50.5

Roma Lae Designs 41.5 50.5

Triplel R Racing 39.5 52.5

Northern Foundry 35 57

Latest Results

Triple R Racing 0, C&J Interiors 4

Northern Foundry 0, Industrial Rubber 4

2nd Chance 3, Rom Lae Designs 1

Toner Planet 3, Frito Lay 1

Individual High Games

Men: Smith 208, 257; VonderHaar 234, 234; Colwell 201, 210; Prtine 204, 221; Olson 214; Thompson 201, 235; Kobal 211; VonderHaar 238, 246, 206

Women: Manner 209, 183; Kobal 198; Birmes 247, 234, 203; Hill 183, 190

Individual High Series

Men: Smith 648; VonderHaar 655; Prtine 614; Thompson 608; VonderHaar 690

Women: Manner 525; Birmes 684

Classic

Team W L

Roma Lae Designs 366 180

Jasper Engineering 359 187

Silver Creek Liquor 311 235

Range Spine 301.5 244.5

L&L Rental 284 262

Palmer’s 281.5 264.5

HBC 255 291

Budweiser 253 293 Valentini’s 186.5 359.5

13th Frame 132.5 413.5

Latest Results

Roma Lae Designs 13, Jasper 8

Palmer’s 12, Valentini’s 9

Range Spine 18, 13th Frame 3

L&L Rental 12; Hibbing Bowling Center 9

Budweiser 8, Silver Creek Liquor 13

Individual High Games

Bye 234; Elmquist 244; Thompson 244; Schmelzer 278; Terzich 235; Martin 254, 227; Manner 226, 233; LeNoie 233; Stark 254, 226; Birmes 235, 237, 257; Cesari 236, 225; VonderHaar 232; Goss 236; Goerdt 226; Peterson 234, 229; Kosel 232; Goerdt 279; VonderHaar 234; Mahoney 235, 236; Cleveland 237, 226; Moritz 246, 289

Individual High Series

Bye 665; Schmelzer 660; Manner 662; Stark 694; Birmes 729; Cesari 662; Kosel 650; Mahoney 686; Cleveland 686; Moritz 716

