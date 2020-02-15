Arena Schedule
Sunday, Feb. 16
2-5:15 p.m. HFSC
5:30-7:30 p.m. Youth hockey
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Feb. 17
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-4:15 p.m. HFSC
4:30-6 p.m. HHS boys
Tuesday, Feb. 18
6-7:3-0 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Junior Club
4:15-5:30 p.m. HFSC
Wednesday, Feb. 19
6-6:30 a.m. HFSC
7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Testing
4-5:30 p.m. HHS boys
5:45-7 p.m. HFSC
7:15-8:30 p.m. Youth hockey
Thursday, Feb. 20
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-5 p.m. HFSC
5:15-7:45 p.m. HHS boys
Friday, Feb. 21
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-5 p.m. Junior Club
5:15-7:15 p.m. HHS boys
7:30-9 p.m. Chamber ice
Saturday, Feb. 22
8-9:30 a.m. Junior Club
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mini/Mites
4-6 p.m. Taylor Slattery
