gary giombetti
hibbing daily tribune
ISANTI — The Hibbing amateur baseball won two games and lost one in a span of four days, losing to Isanti 8-1 Tuesday, but beating Quamba 11-0 and 4-0 in a doubleheader held on Saturday.
Against the Redbirds, Chanler Dilday took the pitching loss, hurling six innings, allowing three hits, striking out six and walking 10. Gage Merhar tossed two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Taylor Wink got the win, working seven innings. He gave up four hits, struck out nine and walked two. Max Spitzer tossed the final two innings, giving up one hit, striking out one and walking one.
The Miners took an early 1-0 lead in the second as Joe Kanipes walked, took second on a single by Kole Zuidmulder, then they advanced up a base on a passed ball. With two out, Jamie Steinberg singled home Kanipes for the first run of the game.
Isanti tied it in its half of the third as Dan Hamann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then the Redbirds scored four times in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Nick Hoffman had an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball during the inning, but the other three runs scored on Hibbing errors.
Isanti added three more runs in the sixth as Nick Hoffman hit a two-run triple, and he scored on a wild pitch.
Hibbing got single safeties from Joe Lescarbeau, Kanipes, Zuidmulder, Dylan Mattson and Steinberg.
“There’s not a lot of good things to day about this one,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “If there is one positive thing to talk about, one of the few things, is their hitting isn’t fool proof for being one of the top teams in our league.
“Chanler threw a well, but he hadn’t thrown in awhile. What got to him were the walks and errors. Defensively, we’ve been struggling and that’s another case of that. Those combinations, simply, don’t keep in you a ball game, let alone win a ball game.”
On Saturday, Dan Wood got the pitching win in the 11-0 blanking of the Cubs.
Wood tossed five innings, allowing two hits, striking out 11 and walking one.
The Miners scored seven runs in the second inning to all but put the game away.
It started with a groundout, then Kyle Maki singled, followed by a Jeff Korpi base hit. With two out, Jayson Hron knocked home a run with a single, then Lescarbeau singled to load the bases.
Kanipes hit a two-run single, followed by an RBI base hit by Zuidmulder. Steinberg singled home a run, Zack DeBoom doubled home a run and Maki, who was batting for the second time during the inning, knocked an RBI single.
Hibbing added four more runs in the fifth as Mattson hit a two-run home, and Zuidmulder and Steinberg had RBI singles.
Steinberg finished with three hits and two RBI; Mattson had two hits and two RBI; Lescarbeau had two hits; Zuidmulder had two hits and two RBI; and Maki had two hits.
Jake Nygard and Blake Oslin had the Quamba hits.
Chase Oslin took the loss, working five innings of 15-hit ball. He fanned nine and walked three.
“We went down there with a little confidence,” Steinberg said. “They threw a good pitcher in game one. He threw hard. He could have been effective, but we were patient at the plate and got hits to rattle him a little bit.
“He was wondering what done of lineup we had. That was the difference in the game. Wood was effective as always. It came down to the hitting. That was a big awakening for us all and for them.”
In the second win, Dan Wood pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Korpi would get the win, however, working five innings, allowing one hit, striking out three and walking two in the combined shutout.
The Miners would score twice in the fourth inning as Lescarbeau led off with a single, took second on a base hit by Zakk Bandemer, then they both scored on a double by DeBoom.
In the sixth, Lescarbeau was hit by a pitch and Kanipes walked. One runs scored on double-play ground ball, and DeBoom hit an RBI single.
DeBoom had two of the Miners’ four hits. Lescarbeau and Zuidmulder had the other hits.
Caleb Koch had both the Cubs’ hits.
Lucas Jr., took the loss on the mound for Quamba. He worked five innings, gave up three hits, struck out five and walked five. He also hit two batters. Kevin McFerran hurled one inning, giving up one hit and walking one.
“That fourth inning was a key inning,” Steinberg said. “That was the difference in that game. Going into the game, a lot of our guys were sitting back thinking they would die off and let us take it.
“They threw a guy out there that didn’t throw as hard as the previous pitcher, but we were too complacent. It was nice to have the inning where we got the runs to win the ball game. Korpi pitched well. He came through. It was nice to see him step up and be a contributor in winning that game.”
HM 010 000 000 — 1 5 3
IR 001 043 00 x — 8 3 0
Hibbing: Chanler Dilday (L), Gage Merhar (7th) and Joe Lescarbeau; Isanti: Taylor Wink (W), Max Spitzer (8th) and Trevor Weidt; 2B — Joe Tuholsky; 3B — Nick Hoffman.
HM 070 04 — 11 15 0
QC 000 00 — 0 2 0
Hibbing: Dan Wood (W) and Lescarbeau; Quamba: Chase Oslin (L) and Kevin McFerran; 2B — Zack DeBoom, Jake Nygard; HR — Dylan Mattson.
QC 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
HM 000 202 x — 4 4 1
Quamba: Lucas Jr. (L) and McFerran; Hibbing: Dan Wood, Jeff Korpi (W) (3rd) and Lescarbeau; 2B — DeBoom.
