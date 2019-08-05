Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HINCKLEY — The Hibbing amateur baseball team opened the Eastern Minny Regional Playoffs with a resounding 9-0 victory Saturday at Brennan Field.
Matt Erickson was masterful on the mound for the Miners. He tossed a complete-game six-hitter, striking out seven.
The Panthers didn’t get a runner past second base until the eighth inning when Tanner Kinney doubled with two out, then third on a single by Jake Carlson. Erickson struck out the next hitter to end the possible threat.
The only other runner to reach second was Damon Rademacher, who singled in the second and advanced to second on a single by John Patnode.
“Matt pitched the best I’ve seen him pitch in the 10 or 15 years I’ve been playing ball with him,” Hibbing co-manager Zakk Bandemer said. “He throws strikes, and he hasn’t walked anybody in the last two games he’s pitching.
“When he throws strikes, he doesn’t give up many hard-hit balls.”
He also makes it easier on the Miners’ fielders.
Defensively, things haven’t gone well for Hibbing this season, but the Miners didn’t commit an error with Erickson on the mound.
“It’s nice because the innings go by quicker,” Bandemer said. “You’re not standing around out there. With no errors, that helps with the defense.”
Hibbing would draw first blood in the bottom of the first as Eli Sundquist singled, stole second and went to third on a groundout by Jaiman Lamphere.
Sundquist scored on a single by Joe Lescarbeau. Kole Zuidmulder would also single in the first, but runners were left stranded on second and third.
In the Miners’ second, Zack DeBoom reached on an error, then Jayson Hron singled. Kyle Maki reached on an error to load the bases. Sundquist came to the plate and drilled a three-run triple to make it 5-0.
“When Eli hit that bases-clearing triple, that set the tone for the game,” Bandemer said. “We tacked on one or two runs a couple more times, and with the way Matt was pitching, it was game over.
“We just had to play the game out.”
Sundquist scored when Jamie Steinberg drew a bases-loaded walk.
After striking out 19 times last Monday, Bandemer said it was a relief to see everybody taking good at bats during the game.
“We stayed in the strike zone,” Bandemer said. “I don’t know what went on last weekend, We were swinging over our heads. This time, we were able to put more balls in play. When you do that, anything can happen.”
Hibbing would add two more runs in the fourth as Lescarbeau singled. With one out, Zuidmulder singled him to third. Steinberg reached on an error to plate Lescarbeau. DeBoom followed with an RBI single and it was 7-0.
The Miners would add two more runs in the eighth.
Lescarbeau led off with a single, and he took second on a base hit by Joe Kanipes. Zuidmulder walked to load the bases, but Lescarbeau was cut down at the plate on a steal attempt.
Steinberg walked to reload the bases. DeBoom drew a base-loaded walk to force home a run, the Hron picked up an RBI with a fielder’s choice ground ball.
Luke Hallbeck worked four innings for Princeton, giving up nine hits, striking out two and walking four. Jake Carlson worked the final four innings. He allowed two hits, struck out two and walked five.
Sundquist picked up three hits and three RBI. Lescrabeau had three hits, and getting two hits was Zuidmulder. Steinberg and DeBoom both had two RBI.
Hibbing did lose the second game to Isanti by the score of 5-3. Dan Wood started the mound, with relief help from Josh Sprague.
“It was a close game,” Bandemer said. “We left the bases loaded twice, then we balked in two runs. That was the difference in the game. We’d like to play them again. I think we would win more times than not, but it didn’t happen this time around.”
Sundquist had two hits, including a double, and Dylan Mattson had th
The Miners will be back in action on Saturday, taking on East Bethel at 1 p.m. Now, it’s win or go home.
PP 000 000 000 — 0 6 4
HM 140 200 02x — 9 11 1
Princeton: Luke Hallbeck (L), Jake Carlson (5th) and Sam Archer; Hibbing: Matt Erickson (W) and Jaiman Lamphere; 2B — Tanner Kinney; 3B — Eli Sundquist.
