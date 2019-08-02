Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — After getting out of round one of the playoffs with one loss, the Hibbing amateur baseball team is back at it again this weekend as the Miners take part in the Eastern Minny Regional Tournament.
Hibbing, which is the No. 2 seed from the North, will take on the No. 4 seed from the South Princeton, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at Brennan Field in Hinckley.
The Miners, Hinckley and Mora all advanced into the regional from the North, joining five teams from the South, Isanti, North Branch, Princeton, Ramsey and Rum River.
Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg feels confident that his team can win this first game against the Panthers because the ace of the staff, Matt Erickson, will be toeing the rubber in game one.
“I feel good about it because of the pitcher we have going,” Steinberg said. “We’re in good shape. The guys are confident behind Matt. He’s won us a lot of games, and playing the fourth seed in the South, like we came in against Hinckley last weekend, we’re sitting pretty good, at least for the first game.
“He’s a strikeout pitcher, so that takes the pressure off of our defense. We’ve been struggling with that. Anyone who can take the pressure off of that gives us another level of confidence with the guys playing behind him.”
Erickson is a stabilizing force on the team.
“It also helps how we hit and come together in the dugout,” Steinberg said. “He brings the team together in our games just with his ability alone. Matt won the game that got us to the state tournament last year, so that feeling is more intense, more relevant this year because of that experience in tournament play last year.”
Princeton did beat Hibbing earlier in the season, but the Miners were on a three-day, four-team roadtrip at the end of June.
Plus, Hibbing only went on that trip with 10 players.
“That’s how I would explain our unsuccessful trip there,” Steinberg said. “Things will be different this time around. It was the same kind of scenario as Hinckley, but I don’t know if they fully had their guys when we played them.”
If that’s the case, then Steinberg knows Princeton won’t be an easy out in the tourney.
“It looked like they had guys that put the ball in play,” Steinberg said. “It looked like they had pitchers who could do the job. It didn’t look like they had anybody overpowering, and they’re similar to us defensively.
“They hit the ball against us way better than we did. That was the big difference in the game. It’s hard to say if that’s going to happen again. There will be different pitchers, and different lineups. To pull from that regular-season game, to develop a strategy, it’s hard to determine what’s going to happen during the game.”
Steinberg said the key for his team will be getting on the board early.
“We have to manufacture a run or do whatever it takes to develop confidence behind Matty,” Steinberg said. “We feed on that. We’re successful once we open the doors to putting runs on the scoreboard.
“I know Matty will do his job, and all of the guys are thinking the same thing. The focus for everybody is getting on the scoreboard early. The rest will take care of itself.”
Of course, there is that little matter of striking out 19 times last Monday against Mora.
Hibbing has to have better plate appearances against the Panthers.
“We ran into an excellent pitcher,” Steinberg said. “The guys battled, but some things you can’t control. It’s not facing those kind of guys all year, then facing one in a playoff game.
“That might do us a bit of good. Facing a guy like that gives us some experience, if we face a similar pitcher. It’s hard to say if that’s the kind of pitcher we’ll face, but we’ll get one of their top two guys.”
Depending on who that pitcher is, the Miners must put the ball in play, at least to advance baserunners.
“We’ll go into our at bats with a different approach,” Steinberg said. “We’ll look for early strikes to hit, rather than later in the count. We’re successful when we hit earlier in the count. We might have to adjust to taking some pitches at certain points of the game.
“If the pitcher makes an adjustment, we have to make adjustments. That’s the approach I’ll recommend to them.”
If Hibbing wins, it will play on 7 p.m., Sunday. A loss would put the Miners in a 1:30 p.m., contest.
