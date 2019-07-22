Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
RAMSEY — The Hibbing amateur baseball team ran into a buzzsaw as Max Loven tossed a complete-game four-hitter as Ramsey beat the Miners 2-0 Saturday.
Loven struck out 14 and walked two as he shut Hibbing down to get the victory.
“It was a fast game,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “We had two good pitchers on the mound going after each other. Runs were at a premium. There weren’t any errors, so it basically came down to who was going to scratch some runs across.
“Ramsey did early.”
One of those runs scored in the first as Jordy Ildvald doubled with one out, then Loven singled him home.
From there, Loven faced just 16 hitters over the first five innings.
“We faced a Division I pitcher (SDSU),” Steinberg said. “He’s usually a closer, but they started him. He had a solid first five innings, until we started to get some runners on in the sixth and seventh to threaten.
“That was the best we could do. No doubt we were in the game even though at times it felt like we were being dominated. That’s it. It was a fast-paced game. It happened quick. We were out of there before we knew it.”
The Miners did get a single from Jayson Hron in the fifth, and a walk to Zack DeBoom, but up until that point, Loven had struck out 10 batters, including three in a row in both the second and third innings.
“The big thing in this game was I don’t think any of our players, including myself, had seen a pitcher that threw that hard and dominating,” Steinberg said. “We haven’t seen a pitcher like that all year, let alone, and you can probably include last year.
“I can’t fault the guys for struggling at the plate a little bit against a pitcher who knows what he’s doing. He was difficult to hit against. I will give our guys credit that we finally, after an at bat or two, we made adjustments
to him. We put our bats on the ball, and put some pressure on him.”
Ramsey got an insurance run in their half of the fifth inning when Jacob Mitchell singled and stole second. He took third when Keith Unterberger reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball, then scored on a single by Karr Fager.
Hibbing did get a single from Dylan Mattson in the sixth, but he was left stranded on second.
In the seventh, Joe Lescarbeau singled, then took second on a single by Joe Kanipes. Hron reached on a fielder’s choice to put runners on first and third with one out.
Loven got a strikeout, then walked Kyle Maki to load the bases. He finished the game with a strikeout.
“I’m thinking if this game goes nine innings, instead of seven like we did, it could have ended up a different ball game,” Steinberg said. “We agreed to seven. They were playing two games that day.
“We were fine with letting it be a seven-inning game. Makeup games are tough to get in, so we try to accommodate each other as teams whenever we can. I know they would do that for me, just like I would be willing to do that for them.”
Dan Wood took the tough-luck loss, working six innings, allowing just seven hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Mattson, Lescarbeau, Kanipes and Hron had Hibbing’s hits.
Max Loven and Zach Loven had two hits each for the Renegades.
The Miners’ game with Marble, which was scheduled for today, was canceled.
Hibbing will now start tournament play on Saturday in Hinckley.
HM 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
RR 100 010 x — 2 7 1
Hibbing: Dan Wood (L) and Joe Lescarbeau; Ramsey: Max Loven (W) and Keith Unterberger; 2B — Joey Ildvald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.