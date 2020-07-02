HIBBING — Jamie Steinberg knows he doesn’t have a lot of baseball left in him, but he wants to squeeze every last ounce of his aging body.
The manager of the Hibbing amateur baseball team was looking forward to this summer with the Miners, but due to circumstances out of his control, Hibbing’s season will never get off of the ground.
COVID-19 put a damper on the season, and even though amateur baseball has been given the OK to play, Steinberg wasn’t convinced that a shortened season was in the best interest of his team.
“The timing of this couldn’t have been worse,” Steinberg said. “A lot of teams were in preparation, and it wasn’t even a month later that we were supposed to be playing baseball games. It put things on hold.
“It was a huge delay. A lot of people had questions, and there wasn’t a whole lot of answers. We were left on a low-priority scale, and we can understand that.”
Once amateur baseball became a priority, it became too late to get anything accomplished.
“It started eating into our season, so timewise, it put teams into a stranglehold to see if they could attempt somewhat of a season, if they wanted to,” Steinberg said. “The things on my mind is would we be able to get through a season financially.
“Would our team be able to get through it financially? That was a huge question mark. The other thing was would we have access to a field? The City of Hibbing can do something different than the state can.”
The two are totally separate entities.
“The state could say, ‘Play ball, and the city could say, ‘No,’” Steinberg said. “There was that confusion and that possibility.”
Another factor was getting players.
“There were guys that were uncertain, and they were losing their enthusiasm, already knowing they had missed an entire month,” Steinberg said. “Usually guys need a week or two to get into it.
“A lot of the guys didn’t have the enthusiasm to get back into it. When I checked in with the players, there was a lot of feedback on things. A lot of guys got on with their summers. They were happy to keep it that way.”
With the pandemic still playing an integral part of our lives, there was also that part of the equation to deal with.
“That’s the thing that gets lost in this conversation,” Steinberg said. “Some players, in the back of their minds, don’t want to be at risk to contact this.”
Any team member with a positive test, the entire team would have to quarantine for 14 days.
If the Miners played a team who had somebody diagnosed with coronavirus, both teams would have to quarantine for 14 days.
“It’s not so much if our players can stay clear of the virus, it is more or less who we play, can stay clear of the virus, too,” Steinberg said. “You don’t have control over that. With all of that unknown, as a manager, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through to play a small season.”
Games were supposed to start right after the Fourth of July, so the Miners were looking at a four-week season before playoffs.
“We could adjust to a shorter season and make a playoff out of that, that’s something we could work on, but to try and make all of those hoops happen besides the scheduling, my thought was it was a long shot,” Steinberg said. “We’ll put it to bed for a year.”
Not playing baseball isn’t the worst thing that could happen this summer.
“It’s different, but we’ve had to change our lifestyles through this experience with this virus,” Steinberg said. “Baseball taking a year off, it gives people a chance to change their lifestyle a little bit, in maybe a good way.
“Maybe they get to go out and do things other than baseball. They can improve upon their lives in a good way. I’m trying to do the same thing myself. I haven’t lost out on something and it’s not the end-of-the-world-type-of mentality.”
Steinberg is 42-years-old, however, so he doesn’t have a lot of time left to miss the game he loves.
“Losing out on another year of baseball this way, that’s probably my only concern,” he said. “I’m at an age where every season counts. I have a big sacrifice there when it comes to my age.”
