Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HINCKLEY — The Hibbing amateur baseball took care of business during the opening round of the North Eastern Minny North Division.
Matt Erickson tossed a four-hitter over seven innings, striking out 13, and the Miners had a eight-run fifth inning in a 12-0, seven-inning, 10-run rule victory over Hinckley Saturday.
Erickson only faced 27 batters during that time span. He only walked one, and he hit a batter.
Josh Thom started for the Knights. He lasted four innings, giving up five hits, walking five and striking out one. Austin Peterson faced four batters. He didn’t record an out, walking three and giving up one hit.
Adam Bridenstine worked two innings. He gave up four hits, struck out one and walked one. Brady Johnson finished up, giving up one hit in one inning of work. He struck out two.
Erickson left a Hinckley runner stranded on third in the first inning, then the next time the Knights got somebody that far was in the sixth.
Hibbing got a single by Dylan Mattson and a double by Joe Lescarbeau, but the Miners couldn’t get a run across the plate.
After a one, two, three second, Hibbing would get one in the third as Mattson walked with two out. Eli Sundquist would reach on an error by the Hinckley center fielder and that was enough to allow Mattson to cross home plate with the first run of the game.
Zack DeBoom would single in the fourth, but he was left stranded on first base.
That set the stage for the fifth inning, which saw the Miners send 13 hitters to the plate.
Jaiman Lamphere would start the inning with a single. Mattson walked and Sundquist singled to load the bases.
Lescarbeau would walk to force home a run, then Joe Kanipes singled in a run. Kole Zuidmulder hit a two-run single, and that was followed by a walk to Jamie Steinberg to reload the bases.
DeBoom drew an RBI walk. With one out, Lamphere walked to force home a run. Mattson hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball, and that was followed by an RBI single off the bat of Sundquist.
The Miners would add three more runs in the sixth as Kanipes led off with a double He scored on a Zuidmulder double, then Kyle Maki hit an RBI single. Jayson Hron knocked in a run when he reached on an error.
Erickson walked a batter in the seventh, but he had three strikeouts to end the game.
Sundquist, Kanipes and Zuidmulder all had two hits to lead Hibbing, with Zuidmulder driving home three runs. Lescarbeau had a double.
Trevor Johnson had two of the Knights’ four hits.
“We didn’t get started until the fifth inning,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “Once we got going, we had quality at bats. We were getting on base, we were placing it in spots and we were moving guys around.
“It was all about being used to their pitcher at that point of the game. That helped us. On the flip side, Matty was solid. He dominated. He was his usual self. He didn’t find himself in a lot of trouble situations.”
In a game Monday, Hibbing fell to Mora 4-1.
More details about that game will be in Wednesday’s edition of the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
HM 001 083 0 — 12 11 1
HK 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Hibbing: Matt Erickson (W) and Jaiman Lamphere; Hinckley: Josh Thom (L), Austin Peterson (5th), Adam Bridenstine (5th), Brady Johnson (7th) and Josh Norby; 2B — Kole Zuidmuler, Joe Lescarbeau, Joe Kanipes.
VFW Baseball
Duluth East 10
Hibbing 6
PROCTOR — Post 1221 saw their season come to an end Monday as East took advantage of 16 walks to come away with the four-run run in Proctor.
Hibbing picked up seven hits, with Isaac Colbaugh and Brice Warner getting two each. Colbaugh and Warner each hit a doubles.
Jude Sundquist, Payton Forer and Keegan had the other Post 1221 hits.
Colbaugh started on the mound for Hibbing, tossing 5.2 innings. He gave up nine hits, walked 11 and struck out one. Evan Radovich hurled .1 innings, walking three and striking out one. Ashton Balaski pitched one inning, walking two.
Sunday’ Result
Proctor 17
Hibbing 13
PROCTOR — Post 1221 suffered their first loss in the opening-round game against the host Proctor squad.
Forer started for Hibbing, tossing four innings. He gave up 11 hits, walked three and struck out one. Sundquist worked two innings, giving up four hits. He walked six and struck out four. Fink worked one inning, walking one.
At the plate, Josh Kivela had four hits, including a double, and Sundquist also had four hits. Colbaugh had three hits, as did Forer, who had a double. Radovich, Warner, Luke Gietzen and Balaski each hiad one hit.
Forer had three RBI, and getting two each were Kivela, Colbaugh and Sundquist.
