Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing amateur baseball team had a so-so season this summer, finishing 8-8 in the Northern Division of the Eastern Minny League.
The Miners, overall, were 10-9.
It’s not exactly what Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg wanted to see. He thought this team could do much better than it did.
So how good are the Miners?
Steinberg will find that out today when Hibbing opens postseason play, taking on Hinckley in a 4 p.m., Northern Division playoff contest in Hinckley.
Joining them will be Mora and Quamba. Three of those teams will advance into regional play next week in Hinckley.
In the Southern Division, Rum River, East Bethel, Isanti, Chisago Lakes, North Branch, Princeton, Ramsey and Nowthen will tangle to determine which five of those teams will advance into the eight-team regional.
Now, those records get thrown out the window as the second season begins.
“I had a little higher expectations, but I would say that it’s fair to perceive that we faced some tough competition,” Steinberg said. “I think that was an eye-opener for a testament of how good the league is.
“Seeing that we were first-timers (in the league), it was good to get a little experience out of that. We’re comfortable with where we’re at. We found a spot where we can move forward to find some success at this point and move forward.”
There are no weak links in these two tournaments.
“It gives us a sense of what we have to do to win,” Steinberg said. “We have to be at the top of our game against these teams. The real preparation comes from within our own team, getting at bats and innings.
“We have to set up shop and find out how we match up and plan for playoffs. It’s a double-edge sword. You have to take both of those things into your mind set and hammer out a solution heading into playoffs.”
At least Steinberg will have most of his players on hand for the games.
“Our lineup can put up a lot of runs,” he said. “We’re capable of putting up double digits in runs, and our pitching can shut down any team, no doubt about it. The key is going to be if we pick up the ball.
“That’s where we’re going to find out how successful we are. From game-to-game, that’s still something that hasn’t solidified. The guys know we have to fix that. We have to do our job. They know that’s the success of our team, picking up the ball.”
That should be easier with the right players in the right spots on the field.
“If all of our guys do their own part and not worry about overdoing it we’ll be making some heads turn at these playoffs,” Steinberg said.
Consistency will be the key, and that’s something the Miners haven’t had this season.
That should stabilize the batting order this weekend.
“We’ve always had different lineups every game this year,” Steinberg said. “I like it (the order), one through nine. We’ll cover every inch of the plate down to the nine guy. It’s going to be nice to have good options from the top to the bottom.
“I can manage the game knowing we can do a lot of different things with an entire lineup. We can find different ways to score runs.”
On the mound, Steinberg will have Dan Wood and Matt Erickson lined up to do the pitching.
“They’re our top-two guys,” Steinberg said. “One of them will be throwing today and one will throw Sunday. They will both get a start. We’re only playing two games, so we have to make sure we win one of those two games to get in (the regionals).
“If we can win both, we’ll get the top seed.”
What if Hibbing needs any other arms?
“A lot of it comes down to who we have for relief,” Steinberg said. “The availability of our guys should give us some options that we haven’t had in past games. We relied more on our starting pitching throughout the season.
“We have backup now that we didn’t have throughout the season.”
As for the Knights, they swept the Miners in a doubleheader recently.
“They were close games, so this will be a good battle,” Steinberg said. “They have home-field advantage, so they will be comfortable in their ballpark. They have one pitcher that can be solid. He’s not consistent, but he can beat any team.
“Their lineup is not always consistent, but if our pitchers aren’t around the plate, not effective, their lineup will break out and get the runs they need. If we stay within ourselves and play our game, we’ll be fine.”
Hibbing knows what’s at stake, so the motivation factor should be there.
“The guys know what we have to get done,” Steinberg said. “We’ll be communicating in our own way, staying within ourselves, making sure we’re all on the same page and nobody is veering off on their own.
“We have to stay with our team philosophy, doing everything as a team, helping each other out.”
