HIBBING — Hibbing amateur baseball coach Jamie Steinberg doesn’t want to look too far ahead, but that’s what he’s doing as the Eastern Minny Regional continues play today at Brennan Field in Hinckley.
The Miners will be taking on East Bethel at 1 p.m., in a loser’s-bracket contest, and Steinberg may not have one of his better pitchers available for the game.
That’s why the Hibbing manager is looking ahead.
There’s six teams left in the tournament, with Mora and Isanti playing in the winner’s-bracket championship. That game was played Friday, and the winner was guaranteed a spot in the state tournament.
In the other loser’s-bracket contest, North Branch and Princeton play at 4:30 p.m., today, and those two winners will take the field at 7 p.m.
If things work out according to Steinberg’s plan, he may just have one of his better pitchers available for Sunday to advance to state.
“Everything is on the line,” Steinberg said. “It’s win or go home. If we win two games, we play Sunday, with a chance to make it to state. Otherwise, we go home and the season is over.
“We have to bring our A game with all of our pitchers throwing their games. The stars have to align for us, but with this team, that’s possible. It won’t come easy.”
Planning out the game plans is going to be difficult because Matt Erickson won’t be able to pitch in game one.
That means Dan Wood is getting the start, then Steinberg will have to piece it together from there.
“We have a good chance at beating East Bethel, but North Branch, we didn’t beat them during the regular season,” Steinberg said. “This time it’s a different lineup and different pitchers.
“The problem… We’ll be burning two games worth of pitchers, and pitching will be the key. They have to step up, and our hitting has to step up as well to knock out a good pitcher. In that third game, if we make it that far, we’ve definitely earned it.”
According to Steinberg, Erickson has some tenderness in his arm, but he also has two more days of rest. That’s why Steinberg is looking ahead to either the Saturday-night game or the Sunday game.
“If Dan gets us through game one, then either (Josh) Sprague or myself can get us through the 7 p.m., game,” Steinberg said. “If Matt is able to throw Sunday, that brings us back strong to get us to state.
“It all depends on how Matt feels. We have to win the two games before Sunday, but I don’t want to chance it by putting our best pitcher on ice. Giving him more rest, I’m fine with that. If he can come back the next day, I like our chances.”
First things first. Hibbing can’t look past East Bethel and Steinberg knows that.
If the Miners can win two games, they will have a mental advantage if Erickson is able to pitch Sunday.
“The key is to get to Sunday because Matt gives us all of the chances in the world,” Steinberg said. “He would frustrate the team that loses the championship game. We have two plans.
“Plan A is throwing the best guys that can get you there, but if arm tenderness comes up, we’ll go to Plan B and take a risk in that 7 p.m., game. I’d say it’s well worth the risk. It’s a situation we have no choice with. If you don’t have all of the horses pulling the carriage, everybody else has to come through.”
How does Hibbing go about beating the Bandits?
“We have to stay within ourselves and play our game,” Steinberg said. “We have to try and not do too much. Our lineup and pitching outmatches them, so we have to look at them as a team that is going to try and force us into doing things we don’t have to do.
“If we don’t do that, we’ll be just fine.”
The Miners did struggle to beat East Bethel during the regular season, but there was a good reason for that.
“We didn’t have our top guys, our top pitchers,” Steinberg said. “It’ll be a whole different ball game with our top pitchers in our lineup. We shouldn’t be struggling to get by them. We have to control the game, get up early, then maybe I can pull Dan out and put somebody else in.”
Hibbing’s offense has to get the ball rolling right away.
“We do well with getting guys on base, but we struggle with getting them in,” Steinberg said. “In some of our higher-pressure games, that’s been our problem. We set the table, but we can’t find guys to drive them in.
“Otherwise, we’ve been doing great. We open the floodgates and everything is clicking. We get some confidence. We have to find a lineup that clicks a little bit. If we have to manufacture a run to get some confidence, so be it.”
That’s what it all boils down to at this time of the season.
Hopefully, the Miners pull off at least two wins today.
“Every guy’s mind will be more confident on Sunday if Matt is available to pitch,” Steinberg said. “It’ll be the game-of-the-year for everybody, including Matt.”
