HINCKLEY — The Hibbing amateur baseball team struck out 19 times against Mora pitcher Derek Graves in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Devils in an Eastern Minny North Division playoff contest Monday.
The game was scheduled for Sunday, but it was rained out and rescheduled.
With the loss, the Miners will take the No. 2 seed into Saturday’s regional tournament, which will also be held in Hinckley.
Graves gave up nine hits and walked three in his compete-game outing.
“The frustrating thing, overall, was that we couldn’t finish any momentum that we started as a team,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “We seemed to cut it short or kill any kind of good thing or situation we started.
“We never gave it a chance to play out properly.”
Dan Wood started for Hibbing, pitching six innings. He allowed eight hits, struck out three and walked two. Jamie Steinberg hurled two innings, allowing four hits. He fanned one.
Mora would get on the board first with a run in the third inning.
Graves reached on a two-base error, took third on a single by Ryan VanSomeren. He scored on a balk.
In Hibbing’s fourth, Eli Sundquist led off with a double, then Joe Lescarbeau singled. Sundquist was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a double steal.
In the Miners’ fifth, Steinberg and Zack DeBoom had back-to-back singles, then following a pop out, Lamphere singled. Steinberg was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second base.
“There was a little bit of over management from the standpoint of guys overthing things and doing something extra when it wasn’t required,” Steinberg said. “That held us aback a lot throughout the game.
“When you look at the facets of the game, our pitching was fine, but our defense needed to be better. We didn’t hold up to par the way a playoff should be.” The Blue Devils added a run in their half of the fifth as Darin Erickson hit a solo home run, then Graves had an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball in the sixth to make it 3-0.
The Miners got a run in the seventh as Joe Kanipes led off with a single, then Kole Zuidmulder walked. With two out, Kyle Maki doubled home a run, but Hibbing left the bases loaded.
Eli Sundquist led off with a triple in the eighth, but three-straight strikeouts left him stranded on third.
“That was typical throughout the game,” Steinberg said. “We’d get a guy on, then strikeout. We never put the ball in play. We’d try to steal a base when a sign wasn’t given, and we’d get thrown out.
“We put a squeeze play on that messed up. We gave them about four free outs. We ran ourselves out of situations where we could have scored runs. That’s big. You don’t want to take away those kind of opportunities that you build up. You have to finish them”
Mora got an RBI single from Graves in the eighth for an insurance run.
Eli Sundquist had three hits for the Miners.
“We faced a tough pitcher, definitely a state-tournament pitcher,” Steinberg said. “These are the kind of situations and talent that we have to find ways to win the battle. We have to find ways to win.
“It’s not as simple of a task that we faced during the regular season.”
Logan Graves, Derek Graves and Darin Erickson each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
The Miners will play either North Branch or Princeton on Saturday, beginning at 4:30 p.m., in Hinckley.
HM 000 000 100 — 1 9 3
MBD 001 011 01x — 4 12 0
Hibbing: Dan Woods (L), Jamie Steinberg (7th) and Jaiman Lamphere; Mora: Derek Graves (W) and Darin Erickson; 2B — Eli Sundquist, Kyle Maki, Troy Jones, Logan Graves; 3B — Sundquist; HR — Erickson.
