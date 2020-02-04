SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas has announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2019. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above. Area students are Lillian Rue, Hibbing; and Michael Sullivan, Hibbing.

