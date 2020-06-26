DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Spring 2020 Dean’s List recipients. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.
Spring 2020 Dean’s List recipients include the following local students:
Emily Anderson of Chisholm; Annie Bachschneider of Virginia; Tori Berg of Hibbing; Jennifer Brearley of Keewatin; Zoe Bystrom of Virginia; Melissa Chadwick of Virginia; Rebekah Davidson of Virginia; Ashley Emery of Chisholm; Jake Jolowsky of Hibbing; Sydney Jolowsky of Hibbing; Mallery Lind of Hibbing; Abbey McDonald of Hibbing; Corey Nelson of Hibbing; Emily Paulsen of Hibbing; Jack Perala of Virginia; Harrison Reinke of Chisholm; Hailey Sauer of Hibbing; Eve Turner of Side Lake; Madeline Warner of Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.