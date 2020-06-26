DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Spring 2020 Dean’s List recipients. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.

Spring 2020 Dean’s List recipients include the following local students:

Emily Anderson of Chisholm; Annie Bachschneider of Virginia; Tori Berg of Hibbing; Jennifer Brearley of Keewatin; Zoe Bystrom of Virginia; Melissa Chadwick of Virginia; Rebekah Davidson of Virginia; Ashley Emery of Chisholm; Jake Jolowsky of Hibbing; Sydney Jolowsky of Hibbing; Mallery Lind of Hibbing; Abbey McDonald of Hibbing; Corey Nelson of Hibbing; Emily Paulsen of Hibbing; Jack Perala of Virginia; Harrison Reinke of Chisholm; Hailey Sauer of Hibbing; Eve Turner of Side Lake; Madeline Warner of Hibbing.

