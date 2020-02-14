DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica’s list of conferred graduates for Fall 2019 includes the following local students:
Jordan Unseth, Nashwauk, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.
Beau Wells, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.
Hunter Walters, Chisholm, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management.
Jamie Farnsworth, Hibbing, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Wanda Minerich, Hibbing, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Madison Sanders, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Jennifer Jensen, Nashwauk, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Hannah Milan, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Fall 2019 commencement exercises were held on Saturday, Dec. 14, on campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.