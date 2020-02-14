DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica’s list of conferred graduates for Fall 2019 includes the following local students:

Jordan Unseth, Nashwauk, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.

Beau Wells, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.

Hunter Walters, Chisholm, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Management.

Jamie Farnsworth, Hibbing, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Wanda Minerich, Hibbing, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Madison Sanders, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Jennifer Jensen, Nashwauk, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Hannah Milan, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Fall 2019 commencement exercises were held on Saturday, Dec. 14, on campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments