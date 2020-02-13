DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica's list of students who have completed certificate programs for Fall 2019 includes the following local students:

Jane Pallin, Chisholm, completed a Certificate in Culturally Responsive Practice.

Angela Kleffman, Hibbing, completed a Certificate in Health Care Administration.

St. Scholastica held its Fall 2019 Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, on campus.

